Will it be Rajinikanth vs Hrithik Roshan? 2.0 likely to clash with Super 30 on Republic Day 2019

While all eyes are set on much-awaited Rajinikanth film 2.0, sequel of the 2010 blockbuster Enthiran or Robot (Hindi version), the film is likely to hit the theatres next year on Republic Day, clashing with Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30.

According to reports, both Super 30 and 2.0 will release on January 25 during the Republic Day weekend, which is considered to be one of the most lucrative period for film releases.

A clash with a Rajinikanth film could come as a big blow to the makers of Super 30, who were banking on the strategic release date.

Roshan’s previous films Agneepath (2012) and Kaabil (2017), that had performed well at the box office, were also released during the Republic Day weekend.

2.0, a special effects-laden film, is still under post-production and that is why no promo of the film has been released yet. Work on the visual effects of the film is still in progress and the 2.0 team is putting more efforts as they weren't entirely happy with the first copy.

With 2.0 not officially announcing any release date, there have been many rumours of clashes with other ventures. Earlier, there were speculations that 2.0 may clash with Akshay Kumar’s Gold.

However, the Reema Kagti directorial has been able to wrap the shoot on schedule and will release on Independence Day this year.

The makers of 2.0, which is touted as Asia's most expensive movie so far with a budget of Rs 400 crore, have released few posters from the film and this is making the wait more difficult for audiences.

Akshay Kumar will reportedly have 12 different looks for the movie, one of which is being played up as promotional material. Rajinikanth reprises the role of Dr Vaseegaran and his creation Chitti the Robot in the sequel to 2010 blockbuster Enthiran.