Will Gully Boy be music to Ranveer Singh's ears?

2018 was a great year for actor Ranveer Singh, and it looks like 2019 will only get better as his latest offering Gully Boy has generated a lot of buzz. This time, Singh has experimented with rap music — a phenomenon that is known in India, but not enough.

Talking to Moneycontrol, film trade analyst Komal Nahta said, “It is an odd Thursday release. Thursday may not have been historic in the past but I think it can go up to Rs 20 crore this time."

According to him, the film could be in the range of Rs 70 crore-Rs 85 crore during the four-day weekend. The craze is so tremendous that everyone from a 5-year-old to a 30-year-old are singing his rap. “And this is not happening for a Hindi film song, but a rap song. Nobody imagined that India could be so crazy about rap,” he added.

But how important is Gully Boy for Ranveer Singh?

Nahta said, “It is not a life-and-death situation for Ranveer as he is now in the top league. But every film he signs is definitely going to consolidate his position and take him to superstardom.”

He added that the film rests on his shoulder. "In that sense, it is very important because it is something unique and new to Bollywood. We have never seen a film like this where the entire story is based on rap culture."

For Ranveer, Gully Boy will be his third release in 14 months — the other two being Padmaavat and Simmba. The common perception is that overexposure could be problematic for stars. However, Nahta explained that “his back-to-back releases would have been problematic if the films had failed. However, Padmaavat was a blockbuster, Simmba was a blockbuster so it is only accelerating his journey to superstar status.”

Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Padmaavat earned over Rs 300 crore while Rohit Shetty’s Simmba did business worth Rs 240 crore.

If Gully Boy turns out to be a blockbuster, Ranveer Singh will equal Salman Khan's record of three back-to-back successes in a span of 12 months. Starting from July 2015 with Bajrangi Bhaijaan which raked in Rs 320 crore, Khan witnessed another success with Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, which amassed Rs 207 crore, and then in July 2016, his wrestling drama Sultan earned Rs 300.45 crore.

While Ranveer Singh emerged as the highest grossing actor in 2018, he is still second to Salman Khan.

But Gully Boy has an advantage and it is the time of love. Releasing on Valentine’s Day, the film has an advantage — Valentine’s Day is a great opportunity for cinema per se. It is an out-of-home entertainment opportunity and cinema tops the chart, believes Siddharth Bhardwaj, CMO, UFO Moviez.

It is a great opportunity for advertisers as well, said Bhardwaj, who said they can take advantage of in-cinema. “Most brands that are active are youth-focused and this will be a great opportunity for brands to ride on this content and advertise on cinema screens. Overall, a good package for youth-oriented brands,” he said.

While the film will benefit from a V-Day release, Nahta believes the makers should have released the film last Friday, February 8. “This is because there were no other releases. They should not have waited for Valentine’s Day.”

“They waited and planned the film for Valentine’s Day because it is a youthful love story. But according to me, the craze for the film right from the day the trailer was released was so immense that they should have taken a quick decision and released it last week because they would have got two-clear weeks plus they would have got one kickstart last week plus they would have got another shot in the arm because of Valentine’s Day,” said Nahta.

Multi-starrer Total Dhamaal will be hitting theatres on February 22.