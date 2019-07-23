App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2019 06:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Will Dharma's Bhoot make horror a lucrative genre for big Indian film studios?

Probably, now every stakeholder in the film industry is taking note of this genre that is considered as a safe bet in Hollywood.

Maryam Farooqui @farooqui_maryam

It is not often that a big Indian production house dabbles with the horror genre. This year, however, audiences are in for a surprise as Dharma Productions, that has indulged in family entertainers for a long time, will be releasing Bhoot part one in November.

It is surprising why Indian films have shied away from this category, a rather lucrative genre for Hollywood.

Talking to Moneycontrol, Amit Sharma, MD, Miraj Cinemas, said, “For, horror and kids genres, not much has been done so far.”

He said Annabelle Comes Home from the Conjuring universe had competition from two strong Bollywood ventures, Kabir Singh that released on June 21 and Article 15 that hit theatres on June 28, yet the film managed to secure good business at the Indian box office.

In its first week, the third installment of the Annabelle franchise grabbed as much as Rs 25 crore in India.

“When you have Kabir Singh and Article 15 coming in and doing good business, in that situation, Annabelle (Comes Home) coming in and doing good business, it shows the hunger for this genre. We have not been able to put across good films in this genre so far,” said Sharma.

In addition, film and trade business analyst Girish Johar thinks that all Hollywood horror films that have released in India have performed exceedingly well at the box office and we are giving advantage to those makers.

According to him, “noticeable filmmakers and big production houses have not tread this path”.

He said horror films have been there in Indian cinema but high standards were not maintained.

In addition, he believes that more than filmmakers, it is the stars that have shied away from this genre for the fear of being typecast in a role.

But Dharma’s Bhoot stars Vicky Kaushal, who has delivered one of the most successful films of 2019- Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Probably, now every stakeholder in the film industry is taking note of this genre that is considered as a safe bet in Hollywood.

“I would say horror genre is the most successful genre in terms of ROI (return on investment). It has the highest ROI not only in India but Hollywood too. Animation is the highest in terms of revenue but the economics are high but in terms of ROI for horror genre is the highest,” said Johar.

Apart from good returns, the genre is also global.

Sharma thinks that if there’s a good film in this subject (horror) then “not just India but you get the opportunity to unbox the other parts of the world.”

Yet, Bollywood has only limited number of films belonging to this category.

Last year films like Tumbbad and Pari were some noticeable entry in the horror category.

While Pari managed to earn Rs 27.57 crore with a budget of Rs 21 crore, Tumbbad went on to make over Rs 12 crore.

In fact, Tumbbad, a small-size film of Rs 5 crore, redefined horror with strong story-telling, beautiful sets, stunning visuals making it a visual treat for the movie-goers.

It also became the first Indian movie to open at Venice Film Festival's Critics' Week.

And these successes can be attributed to audiences maturing and them opening to variety of content.

Johar also explained that with horror films being categorized under A rated films, the satellite revenue became minuscule and then the film is dependent on theatrical revenues.

“Now the audiences have matured but earlier a lot of sleaze was added, songs were added. So, one revenue stream dried up completely. I think that was a major drawback for filmmakers,” he added.

But it is not the big screen alone that is going big with the horror genre. In fact, online video platforms are also betting on horror especially after the success of Netflix series Ghoul.

Netflix recently revealed that Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies is coming out with a horror series called Betaal.

However, Johar thinks that making a horror film for the big screen is a different ball game. And that is why he thinks that very few filmmakers are treading that path.

“It is a wait and watch for them. It will be tried and then other big production houses will dive into it,” said Johar.

“Horror as a genre is a way forward, that genre will be exploited by makers,” he added.
First Published on Jul 23, 2019 06:50 pm

