Will Bharat's clash with India's debut match in the World Cup hamper the film's collection?

While films may have found a way around the Indian Premier League (IPL), things may not be the same when it comes to the World Cup, which comes once in four years. This Eid, Salman Khan-starrer Bharat is releasing on the same day when India will be playing its first match during the tournament.

With India being a cricket-loving nation, it would only be fair to analyse if Bharat will see any impact from the World Cup.

According to Rahul Puri, MD of Mukta Arts Ltd. & Mukta A2 Cinemas, “There will certainly be some impact of India's first game. People will opt to stay at home on the holiday and watch the game. It may not be hugely significant, but it will certainly affect [Bharat].”

On the other hand, Vikram Mehra, MD Saregama India and producer at Yoodlee Films thinks that it would be myopic to consider that the opening match of the World Cup will affect the overall box office collections of Bharat.

“The collections will depend on the content of the film, and a less-than-blockbuster start to the first day can well be accounted for in the subsequent days if the content is good. If the movie is good, it will rake in numbers irrespective of the first day collections," added Mehra.

Film trade analyst Sarita Singh expects Bharat to rake in Rs 35 crore on its opening day. She believes, “The World Cup match will start around 3pm and will end around 11pm. Tier I and II cities won’t get affected because of this. It is just one show of three hours.”

Mehra explains, “The match timings coincide with the peak late afternoon and evening shows in cinemas, and one might see lesser footfall during this period. But after the match is over, audiences will step out for the late evening and night shows, turning towards the latest blockbuster in town to celebrate. The mood during Eid is one of celebration and whether it’s an Indian victory, or just the festive fervour –Bharat will be registering a healthy box office number on the first day at the end of it.”

While film trade experts say that Bharat has the capacity to reach Rs 400 crore, the journey won’t be easy even for Rs 300 crore. This is because not only is the India vs South Africa match coinciding on the opening day of the film, the first weekend, which is June 9, will see another clash when India will be playing against Australia. During its second weekend, Bharat will see stiff competition from the India-Pakistan match.

That’s not it. Star, which has the broadcast rights for the ICC World Cup, will be going out of its way to get more viewers to watch the sporting event.

The channel has tied up with BEST buses, which will provide free rides to passengers across three prime routes in Mumbai. Bus-drivers will be holding a placard to invite passengers, helping them get home just in time to enjoy the matches on Star network.

However, Eid is synonymous to Salman Khan and even Puri thinks that “people will come out to celebrate the festival by watching a big film and a Salman film at that”.

Apart from Bharat, whether or not the World Cup will impact the film industry, especially in the second quarter, Puri thinks that the cricketing extravaganza will not have a significant impact. He explains, “India doing well will impact only on specific days, but this can surely be made up over the other days when they are not playing.”

According to Mehra, it will be an uphill task for movies with IPL, the Lok Sabha elections and the World Cup happening back to back.

“But if the forthcoming films are buoyed by superlative content – Bharat, Kabir Singh being the primary two players in the game – then I think the second quarter will also give the producers something to smile about,” Mehra said.