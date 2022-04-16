Why you should watch 'Keeper of Time', the first feature-length film on watchmaking

A watchmaker inspects a centre wheel while assembling a watch movement. (A still from 'Keeper of Time'.)

Michael Culyba knew next to nothing about watches—until he bought a “nice, mechanical watch”. Then, as it often happens with people, he plunged deeper and deeper into the horological rabbit hole. Over the last half a decade, Culyba, a New York-based documentary film editor, has acquired more watches—and also directed the first-ever feature-length documentary on mechanical watchmaking.

Keeper of Time, which premieres on April 28 at the SVA Theatre in New York and will also be live-streamed, is both an exploration of watchmaking and a meditation on the nature of time. The 90-minute film covers a broad sweep of mankind’s efforts at tracking time and understanding it. The languidly told story begins with sundials, Egyptian water clocks and Chinese wooden dragon incense clocks as well as astronomical clocks and is punctuated with an intimate look into the life, work, and motivations of some of the most revered contemporary independent watchmakers, such as Philippe Dufour, Roger W. Smith, François-Paul Journe, and Maximilian Büsser. These are complemented by perspectives on time from scholars in the fields of theoretical physics and philosophy.

The film, which was funded by a Kickstarter campaign, took about four years to make, and has been co-produced by Emmy award-winning film and television editor Shelby Siegel. Culyba, whose credits include Dixie Chicks: Shut Up & Sing (Toronto International Film Festival 2006) and My Own Man, produced by Edward Norton (TriBeCa Film Festival 2014), spoke to Moneycontrol over a video call from New York earlier this week. Excerpts from the interview:

What kind of vision did you have in mind when you first decided to make a documentary on mechanical watchmaking?

It all started about four-and-a-half years ago when I bought myself a nice mechanical watch—a Tudor Heritage Black Bay 36—but I didn't know what that meant. Not only that, I didn't know the difference between a mechanical watch and a quartz-powered battery watch. Like Gary Shteyngart (author) in the film, I just assumed everything ran on batteries. That’s when I started reading up on, and researching, mechanical timekeeping and I became obsessed with it. I was 44 at the time, and I had always been looking to make my own film as a director and producer. But I was having trouble finding the right subject matter I was passionate enough about to commit my time and energy. So, with mechanical watches, I had this epiphany, and I went ahead. I also realised that we could weave the history of timekeeping since the dawn of mankind with these other philosophical notions of how we perceive time as human beings and our own mortality and time on this earth.

You've explored the concept of time in the film by talking to people who make devices that help us track it. And you've also spoken to philosophers and theoretical physicists. How has your understanding of the nature of time changed over the last four to five years?

I think what happened is, the film ended up being a tribute to my father who passed away at the age of 64. He was in good health, but he passed away suddenly. That was when I had a real-time tangible sense of my own mortality. And that finds its way into the documentary as well. Interviewing people such as Jay Griffiths, (author, A Sideways Look at Time), theoretical physicist Julian Barbour (author, The End of Time) and Duke University Distinguished Professor Adrian Bejan, who has written a paper that posits why, as we grow older, it can often feel like time goes by faster and faster. The takeaway from that, ultimately, is that if you live an interesting life, you perceive time differently. You perceive yourself as living a longer life; not only that, you live a happier life. This is one of the main themes that I want people to take away from the film. We only have so much time on this planet and that it's important to live our lives in a meaningful way, to do interesting things, to create beautiful things and share them with the rest of the world. That's what gives our lives meaning. And I found this quality in all of the watchmakers who feature in the film.

Watchmaker François-Paul Journe (from 'Keeper of Time')

'Keeper of Time' stars some of the best contemporary independent watchmakers. What’s the one common trait they share?

They all have dedicated their lives to this artisanal craft. If you look at someone like Roger Smith—here’s a guy who met George Daniels (legendary English watchmaker who invented the revolutionary coaxial escapement in 1976) at a very young age and decided that he was going to be a watchmaker. He told Daniels that he wanted to apprentice with him and was asked to go home and make a watch. So Roger spent the next year making a watch from scratch and when he presented it to Daniels, he was told it was garbage. So, he went back and started all over again. He was living with his parents, he worked seven days a week, and kept improving the watch—until he couldn’t improve it any more. When he went back to Daniels, the watchmaker gave him the thumbs up. Now, Roger Smith spent, I guess, six to seven years making that watch, all in the hope of getting apprenticed to Daniels. This sort of thing—the dedication, the sacrifice—is unheard of, and as an independent filmmaker, it was inspirational for me.

Were there other independent watchmakers whom you wanted to feature, but couldn’t work out for various reasons?

I would have loved to have an independent watchmaker from Japan, but I just didn't have the resources to go to Japan. If I make another film about watchmaking, I think what I’d like to do is pick one independent Japanese watchmaker and just make a film about him.

Independent watchmaker Philippe Dufour. (Still from 'Keeper of Time').





