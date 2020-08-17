Why did Aamir Khan meet Turkey's First Lady Emine Erdogan and why is he being trolled on Twitter?

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is in Turkey at the moment for the shooting of Laal Singh Chaddha, which is an official remake of Tom Hank’s movie Forrest Gump.

It was recently learnt that the actor on August 15 had met Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan, whom Twitter users dubbed “enemy of India”.

Pictures of Aamir khan and Emine Erdogan at the presidential residence in Istanbul went viral on Twitter after the Turkish Prime Minister's wife shared those on social media.



I had the great pleasure of meeting @aamir_khan, the world-renowned Indian actor, filmmaker, and director, in Istanbul. I was happy to learn that Aamir decided to wrap up the shooting of his latest movie ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in different parts of Turkey. I look forward to it! pic.twitter.com/3rSCMmAOMW

— Emine Erdoğan (@EmineErdogan) August 15, 2020

In a warm Twitter post, she described the Bollywood actor as “the world-renowned Indian actor”, and wrote that she is “looking forward” to watching his film.

But why did he meet her and why is Twitter trolling the actor over the tête-à-tête? Turns out, the actor had requested a meeting with Emine Erdogan, according to local Turkish media.

The two of them reportedly discussed projects initiated by Aamir and his wife Kiran Rao, such as the Paani Foundation, and the actor also delighted Turkey’s First Lady with anecdotes from the time his wife stayed in Turkey.

However, their discussions have nothing to do with why the actor is being trolled by Twitter users in India. That hatred was a result of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s stance on the Kashmir issue.

Turkey had recently extended its support to Pakistan, hinting that the Kashmir issue can only be resolved if India is just and fair.

The incident took place during his visit to Islamabad. He had drawn the ire of Indians by comparing the Kashmir situation with the World War II Gallipoli campaign.

Aamir’s Laal Singh Chaddha starring Kareena Kapoor is set to release around Christmas 2021. It is the second film to resume shooting in a foreign location since the coronavirus-related lockdowns. Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom was the first.