Why broadcasters, advertisers are focusing on regional markets

In a recent interview to CNBC, Zee Entertainment CEO and Managing Director Punit Goenka said that they are confident that they will be back to the number one position in broadcasting soon. For this, they have identified critical regional markets that have gaps in Zee’s portfolio.

Focusing on regional markets could be a step in the right direction as regional channels continue their dominance.

A look at BARC ratings for week 48 shows that regional channels like Dangal, Sun TV, Star Maa continue to remain at the top with impressions recorded at 1186182, 927415, 717877, respectively.

According to reports, the growth in viewership for regional channels is higher than Hindi channels.

If BARC ratings between week 18 to 32 for 2017 are compared with those in 2019, it shows that Bhojpuri has seen the highest growth at 171 per cent in viewership, followed by Gujarati at 100 per cent.

While Marathi saw 72 percent growth in viewership, Bangla saw 39 percent growth. The lowest growth is seen by Hindi at nine percent.

A look at viewership data in 2018 shows similar trends. A KPMG report titled India’s Digital Future: Mass of Niches pointed out that while 43 percent of the total GEC (General Entertainment Channel) viewership in 2018 came from Hindi, the four south-Indian language markets together matched up to Hindi in terms of sheer size. The average consumption per day for these languages was nearly 2.5 hours a day, much higher than that of Hindi which was 1.7 hours a day.

While viewership in the southern market grew at a steady seven percent, regional viewership growth in 2018 was driven by Bhojpuri at 38 percent, Odia at 36 percent, Assamese at 31 percent and Marathi at 26 percent.

The report suggested that as the south market matures, the growth in viewership is expected to come from relatively under-indexed languages like Marathi, Oria, Bangla and Gujarati.

Talking to Moneycontrol, Paritosh Joshi, Principal at Provocateur Advisory, an independent media and communications consultant who was part of BARC’s founding team, said, "What Goenka is really saying is that consumer choice evolves from generic to specializations, and in that, one part of specialization is to entertain the consumer in the language that is the closest to him/her."

He added that it was 7-8 years ago when channels like Dangal said that Hindi speakers are not the same as Bhojpuri. “The cue for this was the large content portfolio of Bhojpuri films,” he said.

“While by 1993-1994 there were channels across south, it took a little longer for channels to start in other parts of the country as they were considered as HSMs or Hindi Speaking Markets. Later, it became clear that these were not HSMs and needed channels in their own language. By the end of the 90s, there were channels in Marathi, Punjabi, Gujarati,” Joshi said.

“Right now, one of the channels in Kashmiri is DD Kashmir and apart from that, there is no broadcaster who has created a unique Kashmiri product,” he added.

Hence, it is such markets that broadcasters need to identify for a healthy growth in television viewership which, in turn, will lead to good growth in advertising revenues.

In FY19, the regional advertising market grew faster than the national market at more than 16 percent.

Going by a news report which points out TAM Adex data of H1 2019, the ratio of advertising on regional and national television channels is 63:37.