Why are Loona, Chuu trending? All about the K-pop band vs their agency

Loona, which had 12 members, was formed in 2016.

Nine members of Loona, the popular South Korean girl, band are seeking to end their contract with their agency, Blockberry Creative. On Monday, the nine members filed injunctions seeking validity of their exclusive contracts with agency to be suspended because “trust has been broken”, reports said.

The update is among the biggest talking points among fans of Korean pop, or K-pop, and was among the top trends on the internet.

The nine Loona members who want to end their contract with the agency are Heejin, HaSeul, YeoJin, Kim Lip, JinSoul, Choerry, Yves, Go Won, and Olivia Hye, JTBC Entertainment News reported.

Blockberry Creative has since denied the reports.

This comes days after one of the singers, Chuu, was removed from the from the band by Blockberry Creative for alleged “violent language” and “misuse of power” towards the agency’s staff. Speaking publicly for the first time since her expulsion, Chuu, 23, on Monday denied the allegations.

“As I have not received any contact regarding this series of situations or know anything about them, I’m currently grasping the situation, but what I’m sure of is that I haven’t done anything that would be shameful to my fans. In the future, as my position is decided, I will share another statement,” she wrote in Korean on her Instagram account, entertainment news website Soompi reported.

South Korean pop music, films and television shows have a huge fan base across the world, including in India. Korean pop culture, which first becamse popular in northeast India, soon caught the attention of millennials and Gen Z in the rest of India.