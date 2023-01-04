Who is Ruhaanika Dhawan, the 15-year-old who bought a house in Mumbai?

Television actor Ruhaanika Dhawan went viral recently after she announced that she had purchased a house in Mumbai at just 15-years of age.

Sharing photos of herself holding the keys to her new home, Dhawan also Instagrammed photos with her father sitting in the hall. The actor received an abundance of wishes from fans after she achieved this milestone.

Career

Ruhaanika Dhawan was born on 25 September, 2007 in Mumbai.

The 15-year-old is a popular face on television and her biggest role till date was as Ruhi/Pihu in the hit TV show “Yeh Hain Mohabbatein”. She started her career in 2012 with the Zee TV show “Mrs. Kaushik Ki Paanch Bahuein” as Aashi. She also had a cameo in the Salman Khan starrer “Jai Ho” and also had a role in Sunny Deol starrer “Ghayal Once Again” in 2016.

She has also appeared as a guest on “Comedy Nights with Kapil” on Colors TV.

Awards

Ruhaanika Dhawan has been nominated for several awards including the Indian Television Academy Awards’ Most Promising Child Star. She won the Indian Telly Award for Most Popular Child Artiste - Female for her role in “Yeh Hain Mohabbatein”. Social Media Dhawan has a whopping 1.9 million followers on Instagram and shared the news of her purchasing a house on the platform. She also runs her YouTube channel, which has over 80,000 subscribers. She regularly posts lifestyle videos, vlogs and brand promotions. “With the blessings of Waheguru ji and my parents sharing my happiness with you all…To new beginnings!! My heart is full and I’m extremely Grateful. I have check marked a very big dream- “Buying a home on my own.” This is very huge for me and my folks. I couldn’t wait to share this with you all. My parents and I are extremely thankful for all the platforms and opportunities I have gotten which have helped me achieve this dream. Of course, this wouldn’t have been possible without the help and guidance of my parents and as I write this I know how blessed I feel to have them. Special mention to my mother who is some magician she in all ways is Desi mother who saves every penny and doubles it. Only God and she know how she does it!! There’s no stopping for me!! This is just the beginning. I’m already dreaming bigger; I will chase my dreams work even harder. So, if I can do it you too can!! So dream on, follow your dreams and it will definitely come true one day,” Dhawan wrote on Instagram with a bunch of photos.

Moneycontrol News

