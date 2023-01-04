 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Who is Ruhaanika Dhawan, the 15-year-old who bought a house in Mumbai?

Jan 04, 2023 / 04:02 PM IST

Ruhaanika Dhawan is a popular face on television and her biggest role till date was as Ruhi/Pihu in the hit TV show “Yeh Hain Mohabbatein”

Ruhaanika Dhawan with her father in their new home. (Image: ruhaanikad/Instagram)

Television actor Ruhaanika Dhawan went viral recently after she announced that she had purchased a house in Mumbai at just 15-years of age.

Sharing photos of herself holding the keys to her new home, Dhawan also Instagrammed photos with her father sitting in the hall. The actor received an abundance of wishes from fans after she achieved this milestone.

Career

Ruhaanika Dhawan was born on 25 September, 2007 in Mumbai.

The 15-year-old is a popular face on television and her biggest role till date was as Ruhi/Pihu in the hit TV show “Yeh Hain Mohabbatein”. She started her career in 2012 with the Zee TV show “Mrs. Kaushik Ki Paanch Bahuein” as Aashi. She also had a cameo in the Salman Khan starrer “Jai Ho” and also had a role in Sunny Deol starrer “Ghayal Once Again” in 2016.
She has also appeared as a guest on “Comedy Nights with Kapil” on Colors TV.

Awards