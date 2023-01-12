 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Who is MM Keeravani aka MM Kreem, Golden Globe winner for “RRR” song?

Moneycontrol News
Jan 12, 2023 / 11:32 AM IST

MM Keeravani, credited as MM Kreem, worked on several well-known Hindi movies such as “Jism”, “Zakhm”, “Paheli”, “Special 26” and “Baby”.

Composer MM Keeravani is all over the news as he picked up the Golden Globe award in the best original song category for “Naatu Naatu” from SS Rajamouli’s epic drama “RRR”.

The 61-year-old thanked Team “RRR” and his family as he accepted the award amid loud cheers and claps from the actors and director of the movie.

Keeravani, a Telugu composer, is credited as MM Kreem and Maragathamani in Hindi and Tamil cinema respectively. He is the recipient of a National Film Award and eight Filmfare Awards.

He was also nominated for the Saturn Award for Best Music for “Baahubali: The Beginning” and he also composed the music for “Baahubali: The Conclusion”, both Rajamouli’s magnum opus.

Keeravani, credited as Kreem, worked on several well-known Hindi movies such as “Jism”, “Zakhm”, “Paheli”, “Special 26” and “Baby”.