When Indian films score centuries: Here's the story of the elite Rs 100-crore club

There was a time when the success of stars and films was measured by jubilees. If a film ran for 25 weeks in at least one theatre in India (preferably in regular shows and not just matinees), it was tagged as a silver jubilee. It took 50 weeks for golden jubilees.

But with Bollywood churning out more films than ever, the competition for screen space is tough. Not many films can run in theatres for a long time. New films replace the holdovers in no time. Hence, the concept of jubilees are no longer relevant in the film business.

The measure of success in the Indian film industry has transitioned from jubilees to the Rs 100-crore club. This number — not only is the film industry obsessed with it, but also the audience. In fact, theatrical earnings of Rs 100 crore was also the beginning of viewers taking notice of the relevance of film business. Achieving this feat became a benchmark of a movie’s success even at the audience level.

Around 69 films in the last 10 years have crossed Rs 100-crore mark. It had all started with Aamir Khan’s Ghajini. When the movie did a business of Rs 114 crore, it also marked the beginning of pan-India obsession with box office numbers.

Moneycontrol takes a look at different aspects of this elite club at a time when Bollywood is celebrating the entry of more and more films.

After Ghajini in 2008, Aamir Khan again scored a century in 2009 with 3 Idiots. While there was one entry each in the initial two years of the club, 2010 doubled this number with Salman Khan’s Dabangg and Ajay Devgn-starrer Golmaal 3. Next year, the figure rose to five films touching Rs 100 crore. In 2012, as many as nine films achieved this target.

Over the last few years, the number of Bollywood movies crossing Rs 100 crore in net domestic box office has remained in the range of six-nine (six in 2013, eight in 2014, six in 2015, seven in 2016 and nine in 2017). However, 2018 has already touched this target and it is likely that it will go beyond this record.

In nine months, there have been as many as nine movies that have scored a century and the third quarter is yet to end. Plus, a strong line-up of films awaits in the coming months that will add more members in the Rs 100-crore club.

The ninth and newest member, Stree, crossed the Rs 100-crore target in 16 days and is still running strong at the box office. Other films this year that made it to the list include Padmaavat, Raid, Baaghi 2, Race 3, Sanju and Gold.

What factors led to the emergence of Rs 100-crore club?

Movie ticket prices

The Rs 100 crore domestic box office became possible in part because of a steady rise in the ticket prices that fetch almost 80 percent of theatrical revenues earned by a film.

Talking to Moneycontrol, Rahul Puri, MD at Mukta A2 Cinemas, said, “Certainly it (rise in movie ticket prices) has a role to play. As more and more multiplexes have come up, the higher and higher the average ticket prices have gone up and this means that in theory at least, it’s easier to hit that magical mark of Rs 100 crore.”

According to 2018 KPMG report titled ‘Media ecosystems-The Walls Fall Down’, average ticket price (ATP) for two major multiplex chains PVR and Inox has increased. While an average movie ticket price was Rs 202 in FY17 in a PVR theatre, it went up to Rs 215 in FY18. Similarly, for Inox in FY17, the ATP was Rs 177 and in FY18 it increased to Rs 191.

According to Amit Sharma, Managing Director at Miraj Cinemas, “Average ticket price from 2008 to 2018 has gone up by around 60-70 percent.”

Advent of digital prints leading to wider releases

Apart from rise in ticket prices, Sharma believes that “one of the biggest contributors for the emergence of this (Rs 100 crore) club is the shift to digital print.

Digitisation has resulted in wider releases as more and more screens are moving from analog to digital. Digital prints save cost and can be attained fast. Currently, digital prints account for over 80 percent of all Hindi film releases. While an analog print costs a minimum Rs 50,000, digital print costs Rs 10,000.

Before the digital format, analogue prints or film reels were physically distributed across theaters. This resulted in high distribution cost, limiting the release of the movies with smaller budgets.

With the development of digital formats, the price of production and distribution has dramatically gone down, with improvement in picture and sound quality. Digital cinema is thus transforming the economics of the film business in India.

“Digitalisation has meant that costs for creating more prints has seen the number of screens go up for big films from about 1,000 12 years ago to more than 4,500 today. This has unquestionably helped higher box offices along with ticket prices and multiple shows,” said Puri.

The 2013 release Dhoom 3 was released with 4,500 prints with almost 100 percent digital prints.

Increase in multiplexes

Growth of the exhibition market in the country is being driven by multiplexes which are increasing at 8-9 percent annually, according to the KPMG report.

The growth from 2008-2018 has been 4x, said Sharma.

Over the last few years, multiplexes have been adding 200 to 250 screens every year, and this trend is expected to continue in the future as well.

In addition, multiplex operators are widening the bouquet of services provided by them to include experiential offerings, especially in metros and tier-I cities. They are evolving from pure play content providers. These are aimed at offering an exclusive and premium entertainment experience to build loyal customer base. Due to this, multiplexes have become preferred choice for cinegoers.

Festival weekends

Festive holidays are lucrative periods for films and extended holidays result in strong box office collections. Movie ticket prices during this time is also high by around 10-15 per cent.

The club rules: Which films qualify for the elite Rs 100-crore club?

The Rs 100-crore club does not consider the cost of a film as it goes solely by revenue. It is for this reason that Salman Khan’s Race 3, which was made at a budget of Rs 185 crore and could only mint Rs 166 crore, made it to the club.

Film trade analyst Komal Nahta had once said membership of this club can’t come on the strength of a film’s overseas success.

Small and medium-sized films entering the club

There was a time when only big-ticket films made it to Rs 100-crore club. Times have changed and films like Raazi, Stree, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety have managed to scale this milestone. Performance of such small and medium-size films has proven that quality content can most of the times guarantee box office success.

Stars that are member of this club

While Aamir Khan was the founder member of the club, Salman Khan has the highest number of Rs 100-crore films. He has to his name as many as 13 centuries. Akshay Kumar is a distant second with nine films, followed by Ajay Devgn with eight films and Shah Rukh Khan with seven films.

Beyond Bollywood: Significance of the Rs 100-crore benchmark in regional cinema

Films from down south are no less than Bollywood in terms of reach and budget, hence achieving the Rs 100 crore feat is not a difficult task for them. But the scenario is different in other regional industries.

Puri explains, “Regional films do not get as many screens or shows and sometimes are not priced as aggressively as Hindi films. Therefore, when something like Sairaat hits Rs 100 crore, it has really done something special. Sairaat took more than a month to hit that figure down to the fact that it needed a sustained run to do so, Hindi films by contrast can hit the mark within the first week and post that not run further than a second or third week. This is the trade-off.”

Challenges

For films to reach to the Rs 100 crore-mark in the domestic market, the time-frame is short. This is because of the cluttered film calendar. Due to this, films have to score the high numbers during the opening weekend.

Video streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime too pose threats. These over-the-top (OTT) players not only provide films within weeks of their theatrical release. but are also giving viewers original content. And all this can be viewed in the comfort of one’s home.

Arrival of new clubs

Better and bigger screen spectacles like Baahubali franchise, Robot, Dhoom 3 have marked the emergence of new elite clubs. Baahubali led to the emergence of Rs 500 crore club, said Sharma. Films like Thugs of Hindostan, 2.0 may move over Rs 100 crore club and make space for bigger ones.