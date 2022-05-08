When Bollywood writers get their due credit

It was a chance encounter in 1999 that eventually led to Sanjay Leela Bhansali (SLB) and Prakash Kapadia collaborating on a number of film projects, including Bhansali’s latest successful directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi.

The acclaimed filmmaker had dropped in at a screening of the Gujarati film Dariya Chhoru, intending to stay for 15 minutes or so. Not only did SLB end up staying for the entire duration of the movie, he also told lead actor J.D. Majethia that the real star of the film was the writer.

Incidentally, this was Kapadia’s first film as a writer and he had managed to impress one of the biggest filmmakers this country has seen. He ended up writing SLB’s blockbuster Devdas, following it up with movies such as Black, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. Gangubai, for which the 60-year-old has written the dialogues, is yet another feather in their collaboration hat.

Lessons from the stage

Kapadia’s introduction to the world of writing began with observing his father who had a penchant for writing. His affinity for languages and imaginative nature led the former to start writing one-act plays, slowly graduating to writing full-length ones. One of his plays was quite successful, and he was given an opportunity to convert it into a full-length movie.

“When I took some scenes to show actor Shafi Inamdar, he told me ‘tu kamaal ki film likhega’. My confidence grew after that,” he recalls. One thing led to another and – with Bhansali playing a huge role – Kapadia found himself writing screenplays and dialogues for some of the biggest blockbusters of Indian cinema.

Mutual trust

Kapadia says that when a director trusts the writer wholeheartedly, the writer too wants to give the project their all. “When Sanjayji asked me to write Devdas, I was in a dilemma because I had never written a Hindi film before that. He believed in me, risking Rs 50 crore in the process, but I did not disappoint him. Till today, people talk about Devdas,” he adds with a smile.

Their collaborations over the years have strengthened their professional bond. “Director is the captain of the ship, but the writer is the ocean of emotions. SLB never pressurises me. I love to work with him as I enjoy the collaborative creative process and he gives me the liberty to write,” he says.

He is currently working on Bhansali’s much-awaited musical drama Baiju Bawra, for which Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh have reportedly been roped in. The first draft is ready and Kapadia is awaiting feedback on the same.

Craft of writing

For someone who has written dialogues for a larger-than-life character like Alauddin Khilji in a spectacle such as Padmaavat, to writing dialogues for Gangubai, who might be a larger-than-life character but her reality is far removed from the world of royalty and kingdoms – how does Kapadia navigate the challenges of writing for different characters?

“You have to analyse everything from who you are writing for to what the setting and milieu is,” he replies. One of the things he says he always tries in his writing is to make something appear less gruesome than it actually is. “Look at Mother India,” he says. “In the masterpiece, Nargis’ character becomes so poor that even the utensils in her house are sold off, but the lipstick on her lips and the alta on her feet is always there. This dignity in writing should always be maintained,” he believes.

This is evident in lines like “Gangu chaand thi aur chaand hi rahegi” in Gangubai Kathiawadi. The line sets her up as pure as the moon and a good woman. “Though it was a heroine-oriented subject, we had to treat the protagonist as the hero. Her power should shine through in every scene. As Gangubai, Alia makes you laugh and cry, so the dialogues had to do justice to her character,” Kapadia explains.

From the writers’ desk

The wordsmith is glad that finally writers are being given their due credit. “However, I do feel ki jo makaam writers ka hona chahiye, woh hai nahi,” he says. Probe him further and he responds, “The struggle that new writers undergo has not become less. The day when a writer takes a script to a producer and the latter says yes to original thought, that would mean there is obvious change happening in the right direction,” he concludes.