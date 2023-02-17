When and where to watch the BAFTA Awards 2023 in India

The BAFTA Film Awards will stream exclusively on Lionsgate Play in India, the streamer announced on February 17. The 76th edition of the prestigious awards will stream at 12:30am according to Indian Standard Time.
The award ceremony will take place live from London’s Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall.
The nominations for the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards were announced on January 19. Actor Richard E Grant will be hosting the awards. Presenters Ali Plumb and Vick Hope will be the ones hosting from the red carpet.
"All Quiet on the Western Front" tied as the most-nominated foreign language film in British cinema history, receiving 14 nods at the upcoming BAFTA awards. SS Rajamouli’s epic drama “RRR”, which is an award season favourite across the sea in the United States, didn’t get a nomination in any category at the BAFTAs.
See some top nominees at the BAFTA awards this year in key categories:
Best actress
Cate Blanchett – Tár
Viola Davis – The Woman King
Danielle Deadwyler – Till
Ana de Armas – Blonde
Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best actor
Austin Butler – Elvis
Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser – The Whale
Daryl McCormack – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Paul Mescal – Aftersun
Bill Nighy – Living
Best supporting actress
Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau – The Whale
Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
Dolly de Leon – Triangle of Sadness
Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Carey Mulligan – She Said
Best supporting actor
Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse
Albrecht Schuch – All Quiet on the Western Front
Micheal Ward – Empire of Light
Best film
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Tár
Best Director
All Quiet On The Western Front- Edward Berger
The Banshees Of Inisherin- Martin McDonagh
Decision To Leave- Park Chan-wook
Everything Everywhere All At Once- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert
Tár -Todd Field
The Woman King- Gina Prince-Bythewood