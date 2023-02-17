When and where to watch the BAFTA Awards 2023 in India

The BAFTA Film Awards will stream exclusively on Lionsgate Play in India, the streamer announced on February 17. The 76th edition of the prestigious awards will stream at 12:30am according to Indian Standard Time.

The award ceremony will take place live from London’s Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall.

The nominations for the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards were announced on January 19. Actor Richard E Grant will be hosting the awards. Presenters Ali Plumb and Vick Hope will be the ones hosting from the red carpet.

"All Quiet on the Western Front" tied as the most-nominated foreign language film in British cinema history, receiving 14 nods at the upcoming BAFTA awards. SS Rajamouli’s epic drama “RRR”, which is an award season favourite across the sea in the United States, didn’t get a nomination in any category at the BAFTAs.

See some top nominees at the BAFTA awards this year in key categories: Best actress

All the cinema (and sequels) we have to look forward to in 2023 Cate Blanchett – Tár Viola Davis – The Woman King Danielle Deadwyler – Till Ana de Armas – Blonde Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once Best actor Austin Butler – Elvis Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin Brendan Fraser – The Whale Daryl McCormack – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande Paul Mescal – Aftersun Bill Nighy – Living Best supporting actress Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Hong Chau – The Whale Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin Dolly de Leon – Triangle of Sadness Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once Carey Mulligan – She Said Best supporting actor Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All At Once Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse Albrecht Schuch – All Quiet on the Western Front Micheal Ward – Empire of Light Best film All Quiet on the Western Front The Banshees of Inisherin Elvis Everything Everywhere All at Once Tár Best Director All Quiet On The Western Front- Edward Berger The Banshees Of Inisherin- Martin McDonagh Decision To Leave- Park Chan-wook Everything Everywhere All At Once- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert Tár -Todd Field The Woman King- Gina Prince-Bythewood

Moneycontrol News