When and where to watch the BAFTA Awards 2023 in India

Moneycontrol News
Feb 17, 2023 / 07:50 PM IST

The nominations for the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards were announced on January 19.

The BAFTAs will be held on February 20. (Image: Bafta)

The BAFTA Film Awards will stream exclusively on Lionsgate Play in India, the streamer announced on February 17. The 76th edition of the prestigious awards will stream at 12:30am according to Indian Standard Time.

The award ceremony will take place live from London’s Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall.

The nominations for the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards were announced on January 19. Actor Richard E Grant will be hosting the awards. Presenters Ali Plumb and Vick Hope will be the ones hosting from the red carpet.

"All Quiet on the Western Front" tied as the most-nominated foreign language film in British cinema history, receiving 14 nods at the upcoming BAFTA awards. SS Rajamouli’s epic drama “RRR”, which is an award season favourite across the sea in the United States, didn’t get a nomination in any category at the BAFTAs.