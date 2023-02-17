English
    When and where to watch the BAFTA Awards 2023 in India

    The nominations for the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards were announced on January 19.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 17, 2023 / 07:50 PM IST
    The BAFTAs will be held on February 20. (Image: Bafta)

    The BAFTA Film Awards will stream exclusively on Lionsgate Play in India, the streamer announced on February 17. The 76th edition of the prestigious awards will stream at 12:30am according to Indian Standard Time.

    The award ceremony will take place live from London’s Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall.

    The nominations for the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards were announced on January 19. Actor Richard E Grant will be hosting the awards. Presenters Ali Plumb and Vick Hope will be the ones hosting from the red carpet.

    "All Quiet on the Western Front" tied as the most-nominated foreign language film in British cinema history, receiving 14 nods at the upcoming BAFTA awards. SS Rajamouli’s epic drama “RRR”, which is an award season favourite across the sea in the United States, didn’t get a nomination in any category at the BAFTAs.

    See some top nominees at the BAFTA awards this year in key categories:

    Best actress

    Cate Blanchett – Tár

    Viola Davis – The Woman King

    Danielle Deadwyler – Till

    Ana de Armas – Blonde

    Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

    Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once

    Best actor

    Austin Butler – Elvis

    Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

    Brendan Fraser – The Whale

    Daryl McCormack – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

    Paul Mescal – Aftersun

    Bill Nighy – Living

    Best supporting actress

    Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

    Hong Chau – The Whale

    Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

    Dolly de Leon – Triangle of Sadness

    Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once

    Carey Mulligan – She Said

    Best supporting actor

    Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

    Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

    Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All At Once

    Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse

    Albrecht Schuch – All Quiet on the Western Front

    Micheal Ward – Empire of Light

    Best film

    All Quiet on the Western Front

    The Banshees of Inisherin

    Elvis

    Everything Everywhere All at Once

    Tár

    Best Director

    All Quiet On The Western Front- Edward Berger

    The Banshees Of Inisherin- Martin McDonagh

    Decision To Leave- Park Chan-wook

    Everything Everywhere All At Once- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

    Tár -Todd Field

    The Woman King- Gina Prince-Bythewood

    first published: Feb 17, 2023 07:50 pm