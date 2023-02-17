When and where to watch the BAFTA Awards 2023 in India

The BAFTAs will be held on February 20. (Image: Bafta)

The BAFTA Film Awards will stream exclusively on Lionsgate Play in India, the streamer announced on February 17. The 76th edition of the prestigious awards will stream at 12:30am according to Indian Standard Time.

The award ceremony will take place live from London’s Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall.

The nominations for the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards were announced on January 19. Actor Richard E Grant will be hosting the awards. Presenters Ali Plumb and Vick Hope will be the ones hosting from the red carpet.

"All Quiet on the Western Front" tied as the most-nominated foreign language film in British cinema history, receiving 14 nods at the upcoming BAFTA awards. SS Rajamouli’s epic drama “RRR”, which is an award season favourite across the sea in the United States, didn’t get a nomination in any category at the BAFTAs.

See some top nominees at the BAFTA awards this year in key categories:

Best actress

Cate Blanchett – Tár

Viola Davis – The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler – Till

Ana de Armas – Blonde

Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best actor

Austin Butler – Elvis

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Daryl McCormack – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Paul Mescal – Aftersun

Bill Nighy – Living

Best supporting actress

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau – The Whale

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Dolly de Leon – Triangle of Sadness

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Carey Mulligan – She Said

Best supporting actor

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse

Albrecht Schuch – All Quiet on the Western Front

Micheal Ward – Empire of Light

Best film

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tár

Best Director

All Quiet On The Western Front- Edward Berger

The Banshees Of Inisherin- Martin McDonagh

Decision To Leave- Park Chan-wook

Everything Everywhere All At Once- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

Tár -Todd Field

The Woman King- Gina Prince-Bythewood