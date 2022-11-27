What’s next for Trevor Noah? The world is his oyster

On September 29, The Daily Show host Trevor Noah announced on air that he was leaving the show after a seven-year run. The news came as a shock, reverberating across the twin worlds of comedy and late night. Noah clarified he wasn’t quitting comedy; he just wanted to get back to his favourite part of comedy - touring and performing for audiences. Noah’s latest special, I Wish You Would, shows viewers that he is at his best and happiest on stage.

Born and raised in South Africa, Trevor Noah was a working comedian for years before joining The Daily Show as International Correspondent in 2014. When Jon Stewart retired in 2015, Noah was picked to take over hosting duties. He made the show his own, bringing a modern and global lens to the material. Noah’s show was more in tune with millennial culture, incorporating memes, viral trends, and TikToks into the show’s identity.

Noah also created standalone segments like Between The Scenes, with a hangout vibe, to feed the ravenous internet video beast. His new staff was a reflection of how he saw himself - a global and multicultural citizen of the world - with voices like Ronnie Chieng, Dulce Sloan and others. Under Noah’s direction, The Daily Show became much more international and less US-centric, tackling stories that wouldn’t have blipped on Stewart’s radar. Crucially, Noah stepped away from the constant push-and-pull with Fox News, which Stewart delighted in.

I Wish You Would begins with a short prologue where Noah does a soundcheck in the empty Scotiabank Arena. As the camera circles him on stage, a flash of light and a burst of colour transform the empty space into a stadium full of cheering fans. The moment is a direct response to the pandemic and at-home recordings of The Daily Show, which have clearly taken a toll on Noah. The special was shot the weekend after his surprise announcement, and it’s clear to see that Noah is beaming, excited at the possibilities ahead of him.

The material is typical Trevor - stories of him travelling the world, interacting with different cultures - curious, but never judgmental (to borrow a phrase from Ted Lasso). There’s an inspired bit about Africa and epidemics, which could easily have been a segment on The Daily Show. It’s the kind of material he’s most comfortable with. Trevor also busts out his Trump impression, and just when you think you’ve heard every reaction to Trump, Noah says simply - ‘I honestly don’t get why anyone voted for that man. I really don’t.’ - a statement that encapsulates everything we feel about Trump and the whole discourse around him. Noah tackles COVID by reframing it as “the asshole genie that gave us everything we asked for” - not going to work, more time with our kids and loved ones, etc. It’s a light-hearted approach that neatly sidesteps the more devastating impact that the disease had.

The two central stories are naturally about cultures and languages, allowing Noah to indulge in his favourite tool - accents. Noah has spoken at length about his mother and his African heritage, but he’s been relatively quiet about his European father - a Swiss man with German roots. In an effort to connect with his father, Trevor enthusiastically learns German. But an unfortunate tonal inflection leads to disastrous consequences when he tries to order the German equivalent of a Subway sandwich at a restaurant.

In a longer segment which should play well with Indian viewers, Trevor talks about his love for Indian food. He traces this love back to his childhood and his Indian schoolmate. While his accent work might sometimes feel lazy, there’s no denying that Noah has a natural affinity for languages and sounds - his enunciations of shahi paneer, rumali roti, and rogan josh are pitch perfect. Noah is smart enough to realise the potential pitfalls of basing entire segments around accents. He subtly undermines his own ‘niche’ by expertly turning himself into the butt of these jokes. But we’re not laughing at him, we’re laughing with him - because it’s clear that he wants to use language (and accents) to connect with people. The overzealousness is endearing, and does not play as offensive. At this point, the only difference between his The Daily Show material and his standup is the focus on politics. This is what Noah does best - experiencing different cultures and finding common threads between them, while also celebrating what makes them unique. The usual path for a comedian at this stage is a movie deal, but that would be too restrictive for someone like Noah. If anything, I would guess that he might do documentaries, or a travel show of some sort. Meanwhile, as long as he’s touring, we should be happy to see the world through his eyes.

Narendra Banad is an independent journalist. Views expressed are personal.

