What’s in the Oscars 2023 goodie bag? Land in Australia and botox

Oscar 2o23 nominees will each receive a goodie bag with luxuriant gifts, which include facelift and hair procedures and plots of land in Australia, according to The Guardian.

The hamper will be gifted to nominees by the Distinctive Assets marketing agency, which is not affiliated with the Academy. Its value is estimated to be around $126,000.

Other treats in the gift bag are silk pillowcases, organic dates and an idyllic three-night stay in rural Canada.

Nominees are not under any obligation to accept the gift bag or promote the products included in it.

Oscar Awards 2023 are less than a day away. The ceremony will air live around the world. In India, it's slated to begin at 5.30 am on Monday, March 13.

This year, Everything Everywhere All At Once, the Michelle Yeoh starrer sci-fi adventure film, leads the pack of Oscar nominees with 11 nods -- including Best Picture and Best Director. Close behind are German anti-war drama All Quiet on the Western Front and Irish tragicomedy The Banshees of Inisherin, with nine nominations each. Michelle Yeoh, Cate Blanchett, Ana de Armas, Andrea Riseborough and Michelle Williams are the Best Actress nominees. Austin Butler, Colin Farrell, Brendan Fraser, Paul Mescal and Bill Nighy are vying for the Best Actor Oscar. Martin McDonagh, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Steven Spielberg, Todd Field and Ruben Ostlund are the Best Director nominees. From India, RRR , The Elephant Whisperers and All That Breathes are nominated for the Oscars this year.