What’s in the Oscars 2023 goodie bag? Land in Australia and botox

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Mar 12, 2023 / 11:38 AM IST

Oscar Awards 2023: The hamper will be gifted to the nominees by a private marketing agency which is not affiliated with the Academy. It is estimated to be worth a whopping $126,000.

Other treats in the gift bag are silk pillowcases, organic dates and an idyllic three-night stay in rural Canada.

Nominees are not under any obligation to accept the gift bag or promote the products included in it.