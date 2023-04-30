 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
What will a climate ravaged India look like? Apple TV’s Extrapolations offers a first look

Manik Sharma
Apr 30, 2023 / 09:46 AM IST

Episode 5, directed by Richie Mehta (Delhi Crime season 1) and starring Adarsh Gourav, is set in India in 2059.

Adarsh Gourav plays Gaurav, a driver who has been tasked with transporting a secret cargo across state lines, in episode 5 of Extrapolations. (Screen grab)

A truck driver has been called for a job to Mumbai. He walks past a hectic, crowded city market, typically overflowing with hawkers, small-time vendors, gaudy signs and vague noises. Everything is reminiscent of present-day Mumbai except the items being sold. One vendor sells oxygen, charging people by the minute so they can stop by and take a lung-full of clean air. Another can be seen selling bajra and other hard seeds that ‘heat cannot ruin’. This, claustrophobic, hippie and dilapidated vision of hell is India as it might look like in 2059. Apple TV’s Extrapolations is a climate change anthology that speculates on the end times. It boasts of a breath-taking cast that includes Meryl Streep, Marion Cotillard and Edward Norton, but it’s the show’s fifth episode, set entirely in India, that presents a worrying, almost chastening image of the destination to which we are all witlessly headed.

Meryl Streep in Extrapolations. (Screen grab)

Climate fiction has reared its head in the streaming age in India, but it has rarely attempted to fashion a futuristic image, as opposed to the aggrieved present. Extrapolations, which has clearly spared no expense, thankfully, goes where few Indian efforts have gone before – to offer a futuristic, edgy and ultimately horrifying portrayal of an India besieged by disastrous climatic shifts. The fifth episode, directed by Richie Mehta (Delhi Crime season 1) stars Adarsh Gourav, as Gaurav, a driver who has been tasked with transporting a secret cargo across state lines. Gaurav is accompanied on his mission by Neel (Gaz Choudhry), a wheelchair-bound ex-soldier.

Transporting untagged luggage across the Indian midlands, shouldn’t sound like a chore, but in the year 2059, things have become complicated. The normalization of wet bulb temperatures has forced people to adapt to harsh climate realities. Like vampires, they now live in the night and sleep during the day. Food grains are in short supply. The oxygen in the air, isn’t sufficient for lung-busting walks so you have to take ‘supplements’ every few minutes. During the day, people sleep inside oxygen-controlled body suits, so they don’t choke from the pollution in their sleep. Inequality and access in this context are unexplored, but for the duration of its 50-minute runtime, the episode seeks to provoke, if not sufficiently survey. There is even a hint a sectarian politics having survived, evidently, even a climate catastrophe.