Ashneer Grover is the co-founder of BharatPe.

Shark Tank India has become a rage for its unique pitches, brand-new start-up ideas and of course, the judges.

Memes from the show has taken social media by storm especially BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover’s frequent outbursts on the popular reality show.

One of the most popular memes is from an episode of the show where Grover loses his calm on an entrepreneur pitching his underwear start-up.

“Ye sab doglapan hai (this is all hypocrisy),” has been a hit among internet’s meme makers. But what prompted the businessman to lose his calm? Watch the video here:

The episode features a budding entrepreneur who pitched his underwear brand ‘Bummer’ for Rs 75 lakh investment in exchange for 4 percent equity in his company. When he said that he preferred judges (boAt co-founder) Aman Gupta and (Sugar Cosmetics founder) Vineeta Singh for their digital marketing expertise, much to Grover’s evident dismay, things took a different turn.

He said the entrepreneur should have said it was a marketing pitch and wanted specific ‘sharks’ then Grover would have opted out of the deal beforehand.

He reminded the contestant that he set up a $3 billion company in three years.

"The amount comes to Rs 20,000 crore, which means I do business of Rs 20 crore every day,” Grover said in Hindi even as the other judges tried to calm him down calling it a mere ‘misunderstanding’.

Grover was not convinced and continued blasting the visibly nervous contestant for favouring others over him and called it ‘hypocrisy’.

The entrepreneur however did walk out with a deal of Rs 75 lakh in exchange of 7.5 percent equity. The investors were Aman Gupta and Emcure Pharmaceuticals CEO Namita Thapar.