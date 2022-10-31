What to watch on Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, Amazon, and other OTT platforms in November

While last month was a time of celebrations and festivities with Durga Puja, Navratri, Dussehra and Diwali, these holidays were also packed with OTT content in multiple languages across all platforms, including Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, Sony Liv, MX Player, Apple TV, Lionsgate Play, Aha Video and others. This month too has a lot in store. Check out what to binge on:

The Ghost, Netflix, November 2

A fast-paced action thriller, this Telugu film starring Akkineni Nagarjuna, Sonal Chauhan, Gul Panag and others, is about an ex-Interpol cop who shocks the underworld, goes underground, and emerges later only for his family.

Star Wars: Andor Episode 9, Disney+ Hotstar, November 2

Yet another Star Wars spin-off series, Andor, a fantasy science fiction drama of 12 episodes, will drop all its remaining episodes (nine onwards) this month, with the last one coming on November 23.

'Marvel Studios: Assembled' The Making of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Disney+ Hotstar, November 3

After the nine-episode run of She-Hulk, the Marvel Studios is all set to release the makings of the show. The forthcoming special episode will dig into fun moments and behind the scenes.

Kaiyum Kalavum, SonyLIV, November 4

This Tamil web-series is about a compulsive thief and an unlucky pickpocket who get closer to being in love with each act of theft that they commit.

Causeway, Apple TV+, November 4

Starring Jennifer Lawrence and Brian Tyree Henry, this film is about Lynsey (Jennifer), a military engineer who returns from war with a brain injury and PTSD and how her friendship with Brian helps to navigate their journey from grief to healing.

Ponniyin Selvan 1 — Hindi, Amazon Prime Video, November 4

Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 1 (PS-1) is an epic historical action drama, about the life of Arulmozhi Varman, a Chola prince who goes on to become the renowned emperor Rajaraja. With a stellar cast of Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan, Sobhita Dhulipala, Karthik, Jayaram, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ashwin Kakumanu, Vikram Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Prabhu and others, this film is a much-awaited one.

Enola Holmes 2 , Netflix, November 4

A sequel to the 2020 film, this one is based on the young adult fiction series of the same name and sees Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, and Helena Bonham Carter try to solve a mystery of historic proportions that takes both Holmes brother and sister to work on.

Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva, Disney+ Hotstar, November 4

The much-awaited fantasy action-adventure starring Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Akkineni Nagarjuna will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam on OTT.

The Mosquito Coast, Apple TV+, November 4

Starring Justin Theroux and Melissa George, The Mosquito Coast is about the Fox family who fled agents and the cartel and in this season they venture deep into the Guatemalan jungle to meet up with an old friend.

Manifest Season 4, Netflix, November 4

The finale season will be in two parts with 10 episodes in each, and will solve the many mysteries of Manifest as the passengers try to decipher the callings.

Breathe: Into The Shadow Season 2, Prime Video, November 9

This season will see a new killer Victor and will have J committing more murders as Kabir continues to understand what he is up to.

Save Our Squad, Disney+ Hotstar, November 9

This documentary series is based on football superstar and legend David Beckham and it explores how he found his way all the way up as he returns to East London to save a grassroots team from relegation.