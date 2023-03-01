 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
What to watch on Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, Amazon, and other OTT platforms in March

Debarati S. Sen
Mar 01, 2023 / 10:56 AM IST

With the Disney+ Hotstar series, 'Gulmohar', veteran actor Sharmila Tagore makes her OTT debut.

There is a lot of content headed your way this March and the interesting line-up includes all genres across drama, thriller, romance, action and comedy. Here’s a list of films and series that you can pick to watch. More will be added through the coming weeks:

Tonight You're Sleeping With Me, Netflix,  March 1

The protagonist Nina meets an attractive man who upends her well-organised life, job, children and a supportive husband.