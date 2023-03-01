What to watch on Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, Amazon, and other OTT platforms in March

With the Disney+ Hotstar series, 'Gulmohar', veteran actor Sharmila Tagore makes her OTT debut.

There is a lot of content headed your way this March and the interesting line-up includes all genres across drama, thriller, romance, action and comedy. Here’s a list of films and series that you can pick to watch. More will be added through the coming weeks:

Tonight You're Sleeping With Me, Netflix, March 1

The protagonist Nina meets an attractive man who upends her well-organised life, job, children and a supportive husband.

Mandalorian Season 3, Disney+ Hotstar, March 1

Part of the Star Wars franchise, the third season stars Pedro Pascal, a bounty hunter traveling to Mandalore to redeem his past transgressions with Grogu.

Sex/Life Season 2, Netflix, March 2

Fresh desires, newer challenges in this eight-episode second season that is back after a gap of one and a half years. Billie’s mind oscillates between the stability and comfort of her marriage with Cooper and the possibility of something more adventurous with her ex, Brad.

Gulmohar, Disney+ Hotstar, March 3

Sharmila Tagore, Manoj Bajpayee, Simran, Amol Palekar and Suraj Sharma are a part of this family drama filled with emotions, insecurities, relationship issues and more.

Taj: Divided By Blood, Zee 5, March 3

This period drama about historical characters and the dynamics of the relationships in those times, stars Dharmendra, Naseeruddin Shah, Rahul Bose, Aditi Rao Hydari, Zarina Wahab, Sandhya Mridul, Aashim Gulati and Taaha Shah in primary roles.

Daisy Jones & the Six, Amazon Prime Video, March 3

Based on Taylor Jenkins Reid’s book by the same name this fictional miniseries of ten episodes is like a docuseries on the band and the wild world of the 1970s.

Alone, Disney+ Hotstar, March 3

A Malayalam thriller, this one is set during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic and stars Mohanlal who gets stranded alone in an apartment building during the virus outbreak. He is the only character appearing in the film which otherwise features voice roles as supporting cast.

Love At First Kiss, Netflix, March 3

Whenever Javier kisses someone he can see their whole future together in that instant. Trouble is that he has found his true love but she is the girlfriend of his best friend.

Next in Fashion, Season 2, Netflix, March 3

The second season of this show has Tan France, Gigi Hadid and big names like Donatella Versace looking for the next big designer from a fresh crop of 12 talented contestants in 10 episodes.

You Season 4 Part 2, Netflix, March 9

The second part of the fourth season of this popular thriller series drops on March 9.

Rana Naidu, Netflix, March 10

Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh Daggubati, Surveen Chawla in this action thriller that tells the story of a father-son relationship.