 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

What to watch on Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, Amazon, and other OTT platforms in January

Debarati S. Sen
Jan 04, 2023 / 05:48 PM IST

A still from 'Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street' (Netflix).

The new year is here and so are a multitude of new shows, movies, and series with thrillers, comedies, dramas, documentaries, horror films and more on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, SonyLIV, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, Apple TV+, Lionsgate Play or others. Pick a genre you like or go with a platform you are a fan of. Here is a curated list of what you can catch this January:

Kaleidoscope, Netflix, January 1
This crime thriller of eight episodes, named after different colours, is interesting because it can be viewed in any order. The storyline is non-linear and the show stars Giancarlo Esposito from Breaking Bad.

Happy Valley, BBC iPlayer January 1

When Catherine discovers the remains of a gangland murder victim in a drained reservoir, it sparks a chain of events that unwittingly leads her straight back to Tommy Lee Royce.

Romantic Getaway, Sky Comedy, January 1

This comedy is about Romesh Ranganathan and Katherine Ryan who are a normal married couple trying to be criminals, for the sake of their one wish to have a family.