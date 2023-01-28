What to watch on Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, Amazon, and other OTT platforms in February

A still from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever', which has won four nominations at Oscars 2023, will be releasing on February 1 on Disney+ Hotstar.

With the phenomenal rise of OTT in the last one year, and people having multiple options to pick and choose from, according to their ease and convenience, there has been a distinct rise in the number of series, documentaries, and films that the platforms are coming up with. And February 2023 is big with film stars like Shahid Kapoor debuting in the OTT space with Farzi, the much-awaited Marvel film Black Panther, which has won four nominations at the Oscars 2023 (Best Supporting Actress, Best Costume Design, Best Visual Effects, Best Make-up and Hairstyling), and the fourth season of binge worthy series You, all set to be showcased in just the first week of the month. Here is our list of shows…

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Disney+ Hotstar, February 1

This popular movie is finally making its debut this month. Directed by Ryan Coogler and starring Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, and Danai Gurira this superhero film by Marvel is the second part of ‘Black Panther’. It is about the people of Wakanda who fight for their homes from outside forces after the death of King T’Challa.

Class, Netflix, February 3

Read More

This crime-based thriller series in which three boys join the posh international Delhi school. There are dramatic dynamics and violent events at this upmarket school.

You Season 4, Netflix, February 9

The fourth season of the popular thriller series is being released in two parts. The second part of season four will be released on March 9.

Farzi, Amazon Prime Video, February 10

With this crime-thriller series Shahid Kapoor (Sunny) is making his OTT debut with megastar, Vijay Sethupati (Michael). This eight-episode series also has Raashi Khanna, Kay Kay Menon and others. Shahid will be seen playing the role of a small-town artist who gets into a con job.

Your Place or Mine, Netflix, February 10