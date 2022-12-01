 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

What to watch on Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, Amazon, and other OTT platforms in December

Debarati S. Sen
Dec 01, 2022 / 05:54 PM IST

'Qala' is on Netflix.

We are in the last month of this year and December 2022 promises to be packed with new content, films, series and new seasons of old, much-loved shows. If binge watching is what you are looking for, this is definitely going to be a busy month for you. Much awaited seasons of Emily in Paris, Jack Ryan and others will be out by this month end. Check out what Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, SonyLIV, Voot, Zee 5, MX Player, YRF Entertainment, Disney Plus Hotstar and Lionsgate Play has in store for you…

Qala, Netflix, December 1

Anvitaa Dutt's new film tells a thrilling tale of a mother-daughter duo. The film is legendary actor Irrfan’s son Babil Khan’s first film and stars Triptii Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee, Varun Grover and others.

Troll, Netflix, December 1

This fantasy-action film is about an ancient troll who is awakened by an explosion and how everyone tries to stop it from destroying everything.

India Lockdown, Zee5, December 2