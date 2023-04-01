 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
What to watch on Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, Amazon, and other OTT platforms in April

Debarati S. Sen
Apr 01, 2023 / 11:17 AM IST

Look no further, your search stops here; a selection on what to binge-watch

Vikramaditya Motwane is back with a period drama series, Jubilee, dropping on April 7 on Amazon Prime Video, starring (clockwise from top, left) Aditi Rao Hydari, Aparshakti Khurana, Sidhant Gupta, Ram Kapoor, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Bengal's superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee.

Marching into summer with April, OTT platforms are going all out. While you will have much-loved shows like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel going into its final season, there will also be popular shows like the Indian Matchmaking with its third season of Seema Tapadia and her Seema-isms, and the much-awaited Citadel, starring our very own Priyanka Chopra Jonas. These, and so much more, week after week, are in store in April, so get set to binge!

War Sailor, Netflix, April 5

Written and directed by Gunnar Vikene, this three-episode limited series starring Kristoffer Joner, Pal Sverre Hagen, and Ine Marie Wilmann among others and is based on true stories of Norwegian merchant sailors and their families during and after World War II. It is an adaptation of Norway’s biggest theatrical hit and features new and never-seen-before footage.