What to watch on Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, Amazon, and other OTT platforms in April

Marching into summer with April, OTT platforms are going all out. While you will have much-loved shows like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel going into its final season, there will also be popular shows like the Indian Matchmaking with its third season of Seema Tapadia and her Seema-isms, and the much-awaited Citadel, starring our very own Priyanka Chopra Jonas. These, and so much more, week after week, are in store in April, so get set to binge!

War Sailor, Netflix, April 5

Written and directed by Gunnar Vikene, this three-episode limited series starring Kristoffer Joner, Pal Sverre Hagen, and Ine Marie Wilmann among others and is based on true stories of Norwegian merchant sailors and their families during and after World War II. It is an adaptation of Norway’s biggest theatrical hit and features new and never-seen-before footage.

IRL — In Real Love, Netflix, April 6

Hosted by Rannvijay Singha, Gauahar Khan, this show is about four single people's quest to find that one true love through multiple connections.

Byomkesh O Pinjrapol, HoiChoi, April 7

Based on Sharadindu Bandyopadhyay's Chiriyakhana, this Bengali series directed by Sudipto Roy, is about private detective Byomkesh Bakshi and his best friend author Ajit Kumar Banerjee, as they uncover a spine-chilling mystery, where everyone is a suspect.

Party Down: Season 3, Lionsgate Play, April 7

Touted to be the best comedy sitcom of 2009, this series starring Adam Scott, Jane Lynch, Lizzy Caplan and Ryan Hansen is known for its impeccable comic timing. Into its third season, this one follows a group of struggling actors who move to Los Angeles in hopes of making it big but end up as party caterers.

Chupa, Netflix, April 7

The film’s protagonist Alex, a teenager, visits his family in Mexico, and discovers a young chupacabra hiding in his grandpa’s shed. This mythical creature looks like a spiky haired dog that has wings and sharp teeth. To save it, Alex and his cousins embark on an adventure.

Jubilee, Amazon Prime Video, April 7

Created and directed by Vikramaditya Motwane this period drama series stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Sidhant Gupta, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Ram Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurana, and Wamiqa Gabbi. It tells the story of the politics, romance, and the business of the film industry in the Bombay of the 1940s-50s.

Hunger, Netflix, April 8

Aoy runs her family’s stir-fried noodles restaurant, and she knows she is special and gifted, but when she joins Chef Paul’s team she comes to know about the other side of the food business and the industry.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Season 5 Amazon Prime Video April 14

In the last six years, every season of this series has won not just hearts but awards as well — 20 Primetime Emmy Awards, six Critics Choice Awards; four Screen Actors Guild Awards; three Golden Globe Awards and more. The fifth season will release with a three-episode capsule and will be followed by weekly episodes till the last one on May 26.

Plane, Lionsgate Play, April 14

Starring Gerard Butler and Mike Colter this movie with a riveting narrative and thrilling storyline follows a pilot, who is forced to land in a war zone due to a storm and has a severely damaged aircraft with a fugitive in tow.

Tooth Pari: When Love Bites, Netflix, April 20

Starring Tanya Maniktala, Shantanu Maheshwari, this series is the story of a vampire with a broken tooth falling in love with a shy dentist.

Ghosted, Apple TV+, April 21

Chris Evans falls for Ana de Armas (a secret agent) and they get together to save the world in this romantic and thrilling adventure drama.

Citadel, Amazon Prime Video, April 28

This six-episode, action, sci-fi-thriller, starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden, is about a spy agency that falls and subsequently their agents' memories are erased. However, they need to fight the powerful crime syndicate that did all this and for that they have to remember their past and fight back.