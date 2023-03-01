What to watch on Disney+ Hotstar before HBO exits, and on other OTT platforms in March

There is a lot of content headed your way this March and the interesting line-up includes all genres across drama, thriller, romance, action and comedy. Here’s a list of films and series that you can pick to watch. And scroll right at the end to see the list of HBO shows that will leave Disney+ Hotstar from April 1 as HBO's India deal ends:

Tonight You're Sleeping With Me, Netflix, March 1

The protagonist Nina meets an attractive man who upends her well-organised life, job, children and a supportive husband.

Mandalorian Season 3, Disney+ Hotstar, March 1

Part of the Star Wars franchise, the third season stars Pedro Pascal, a bounty hunter traveling to Mandalore to redeem his past transgressions with Grogu.

Sex/Life Season 2, Netflix, March 2

Fresh desires, newer challenges in this eight-episode second season that is back after a gap of one and a half years. Billie’s mind oscillates between the stability and comfort of her marriage with Cooper and the possibility of something more adventurous with her ex, Brad.

Gulmohar, Disney+ Hotstar, March 3

Sharmila Tagore, Manoj Bajpayee, Simran, Amol Palekar and Suraj Sharma are a part of this family drama filled with emotions, insecurities, relationship issues and more.

Taj: Divided By Blood, Zee 5, March 3

This period drama about historical characters and the dynamics of the relationships in those times, stars Dharmendra, Naseeruddin Shah, Rahul Bose, Aditi Rao Hydari, Zarina Wahab, Sandhya Mridul, Aashim Gulati and Taaha Shah in primary roles.

Daisy Jones & the Six, Amazon Prime Video, March 3

Based on Taylor Jenkins Reid’s book by the same name this fictional miniseries of ten episodes is like a docuseries on the band and the wild world of the 1970s.

Alone, Disney+ Hotstar, March 3

A Malayalam thriller, this one is set during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic and stars Mohanlal who gets stranded alone in an apartment building during the virus outbreak. He is the only character appearing in the film which otherwise features voice roles as supporting cast.

Love At First Kiss, Netflix, March 3

Whenever Javier kisses someone he can see their whole future together in that instant. Trouble is that he has found his true love but she is the girlfriend of his best friend.

Next in Fashion, Season 2, Netflix, March 3

The second season of this show has Tan France, Gigi Hadid and big names like Donatella Versace looking for the next big designer from a fresh crop of 12 talented contestants in 10 episodes.

Indubalar Bhater Hotel, hoichoi, March 8

Based on Kallol Lahiri’s book, this series starring Subhashree Ganguly, tells post-Partition stories from Bangladesh and West Bengal.

You Season 4 Part 2, Netflix, March 9

The second part of the fourth season of this popular thriller series drops on March 9.

Anger Tales, Disney+ Hotstar, March 9

The Telugu anthology helmed by Prabhala Tilak revolves around how anger as an emotion can manipulate people and end up affecting their lives.

Accidental Farmer and Co., SonyLIV, March 10

This Tamil comedy, starring Vaibhav, is directed by Sugan Jay and is about a youngster who is upset that his dead grandfather didn’t save any valuables for him. The protagonist finds a magic plant that brings him fortunes but it also invites trouble.

Run Baby Run, Disney+ Hotstar, March 10

This RJ Balaji and Aishwarya Rajesh-starrer investigative thriller which starts off with the death of a medical college student and navigates twists and turns to get to the truth is a perfect weekend watch.

Luther: The Fallen Sun, Netflix, March 10

A continuation of the award-winning TV saga, this Idris Elba-starrer film is about how a serial killer is terrorising London as brilliant detective John Luther is in prison. It is about how he breaks out of jail to end it all.

Rana Naidu, Netflix, March 10

Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh Daggubati, Surveen Chawla in this action thriller that tells the story of a father-son relationship.

Boudi Canteen, Zee5, March 10

This story is about a homemaker who decides to turn her love for cooking into a successful business. She overcomes obstacles to become an entrepreneur.

Bad Trip, SonyLIV, March 10

This one is about two strangers who take on a hitman's job and then go through a wild ride full of unexpected twists and turns.

The Glory Part 2, Netflix, March 10

Directed by Ahn Gil-ho, this K drama series is about a woman exacting revenge on people who were formerly her bullies during her high school. She does it in a chilling way, keeping the fans of the drama on the edge.

Happy Family Conditions Apply, Amazon Prime, March 10

The Dholakia family's household has four generations living under one roof. Their daily interaction, fun banter and how they navigate the many ups and downs of their lives together is what this endearing series is all about.

Chang Can Dunk, Disney+ Hotstar, March 10

This coming-of-age sports film is about an unpopular high schooler who loves basketball and Pokémon. His life turns around when he wagers a bet with a star player, that he will be able to make a slam dunk in 12 weeks.

Watcher, Hulu, March 10

This chilling psychological thriller is about a young married woman who moves to Bucharest along with her husband. She notices that a stranger in the apartment building across the street, always watches her.

Money Shot: The Pornhub Story, Netflix, March 15

This documentary delves into the success and also the scandals of Pornhub and has interviews with past employees, performers and also activists.

Black Adam, Amazon Prime Video, March 16

This is the story of the DC superhero Black Adam, played by Dwayne Johnson, an ancient superhuman who is accidentally released from his magical imprisonment by a group of archaeologists.

The Whale, SonyLIV, March 16

This psychological drama bagged two Oscars at the 95th Academy Awards. Starring Brendan Fraser, Sadie Sink, Hong Chau and others, this is about a recluse, terminally ill father, trying to reconnect with his teenage daughter.

Shadow and Bone Season 2, Netflix, March 16

Alina Starkov and Mal Oretsev rally their own powerful new allies in this season to fight General Kirigan and his indestructible army. They try to find two mythical creatures that could amplify her powers.

Kuttey, Netflix, March 16

Vishal Bhardwaj’s son, Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s directorial debut is about three stray gangs having the same target, a van carrying crores of cash. Kuttey stars Nasserudin Shah, Tabu, Konkana Sen, Arjun Kapoor and others.

Rocket Boys 2, SonyLIV, March 16

Starring Jim Sarbh, Ishwak Singh, Arjun Radhakrishnan and Regina Cassandra, the second season is about India's greatest scientists at a time when no one challenged their country's sovereignty.

Writer Padmabhushan, Zee5, March 17

This Telugu comedy drama is about an aspiring writer who publishes his first book with hopes of becoming a famous writer and features Suhas in the titular role, along with Tina Shilparaj, Rohini and Ashish Vidyarthi.

Vaathi, Netflix, March 17

Dhanush’s latest Tamil-Telugu hit, directed by Venky Atluri, is about one man’s fight to reform the education system in the 1990’s.

Pop Kaun, Disney+ Hotstar, March 17 Starring Johny Lever, late Satish Kaushik, Kunal Kemmu, Saurabh Shukla and others this comedy series will have you in splits. All episodes release on the same date.

Am I Next, Zee5, March 17

This film deals with the sensitive topic of an underage girl’s, the 14-year old Honey's, right to terminate pregnancy after being raped, and how her family comes to terms with it.

The Magician’s Elephant, Netflix, March 17

An animated fantasy adventure film, this one is based on Kate DiCamillo’s novel by the same name. The story is about Peter searching for his lost sister Adele when a fortune teller asks him to find a magician with an elephant.

Class of '07, Amazon Prime Video, March 17

This comedy flick starring Emily Browning, Megan Smart, Caitlin Stasey, showcases what happens when a tidal wave hits a school reunion and a group of women have to find a way to survive.

Boston Strangler, Hulu, March 17

Writer-director Matt Ruskin’s true-crime thriller stars Keira Knightley and Carrie Coon is about reporters who broke the story of the notorious Boston Strangler murders of the 1960s.

Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega, Amazon miniTV, March 22

Starring Suniel Shetty, Esha Deol, Rahul Dev, Smita Jayakar, Barkha Bisht, Karanvir Sharma, Pawan Chopra and others, this eight-episode action-drama series is about ACP Vikram and his world.

Pathaan, Amazon Prime Video, March 22

Siddharth Anand's superhit action thriller, is all set for its OTT premier. The fourth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe, it stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana.

Waco: American Apocalypse, Netflix, March 22

Based on the true story of what happened in Waco in 1993, this three-part documentary series is about cult leader David Koresh who faced off against the federal government in a 51-day siege.

The Night Agent, Netflix, March 23

An action conspiracy thriller, this one is about an agent who hunts for the traitor in the high levels of the government.

On The Line, Lionsgate Play, March 24

Mel Gibson (Elvis), a radio host, takes a call from an unknown caller who threatens to kill his entire family live on air.

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, Netflix, March 24

A flight attendant (Yami Gautam) and her lover (Sunny Kaushal) steal diamonds to pay off a debt. However, their plane is hijacked, and things go haywire.

Kanjoos Makhichoos, Zee5, March 24

Based on the Gujarati play Sajan Re Jhooth Mat Bolo, this Vipul Mehta film stars Kunal Khemu, Shweta Tripathi, Piyush Mishra and Alka Amin. The protagonist is a miser and he saves enough money to send his parents on a Char-Dhaam yatra. The film is about what happens when a natural disaster takes place.

Max Steel, Lionsgate Play, March 24

The most powerful duo is set to save the world! Get ready to be in awe of the breakthrough, training, powers, and killer moves.

Poovan (Malayalam), Zee5, March 24

This Malayalam movie starring Antony Varghese, Sajin Cherukayil, Vineeth Vasudevan and others is about how an insomniac’s life changes when a rooster moves in next door.

Purusha Pretham (The Male Ghost) (Malayalam), SonyLIV, March 24

Set in the marshes of Kochi, this one is a police procedural story starring Darshana Rajendran, Geethi Sangeetha, Maala Parvathi and others.

Who Were We Running From?, Netflix, March 24

Based on a novel by Turkish writer Perihan Magden, this one is about a woman and her daughter harbouring a painful past, and living like fugitives with hotels for home.

Reggie, Amazon Prime Video, March 24

Directed by Alexandria Stapleton, this documentary is the firsthand account of five-time World Series Champion, and one of baseball’s most influential superstars, Reggie Jackson.

I Am Georgina Season 2, Netflix, March 24

Georgina Rodriguez is back and there is more drama as emotions run high. There are red carpets, jet trips, love, family, handbags, Iberian food and so much more in this second season.

Tetris, Apple TV+, March 31

Directed by Jon S Baird, this one is based on the true story of Henk Rogers. This video game salesman (Taron Egerton) discovered the addictive game Tetris in 1988.

Murder Mystery 2, March 31

It's been four years since Nick and Audrey Spitz (Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston) solved their first murder. In this one, they are full-time detectives struggling to get their agency going. They go to an island to attend the wedding of their friend the Maharaja, where the groom is kidnapped for ransom and everyone becomes a suspect.

Please Baby Please, MUBI, March 31

In director Amanda Kramer's musical drama set in the 1950's, a newlywed couple witness a murder. The story is about what they have to deal with after that.

Gaslight, Disney+ Hotstar, March 31

Starring Sara Ali Khan along with Vikrant Massey, Chitrangda Singh, Rahul Dev and Akshay Oberoi, among others. This high-octane suspense thriller is set to change the narrative of thrillers in Bollywood.

BYE BYE, HBO!

The HBO shows and films leaving Disney+ Hotstar from April 1:

All That Breathes, Disney+ Hotstar, March 22

Documentary filmmaker Shaunak Sen's much-anticipated 2023 Oscar-nominated film has finally dropped on Disney+ Hotstar. Two brothers devote their lives to tending to black kites, a majestic bird of prey falling from New Delhi's skies at alarming rates. A humanistic documentary feature about Delhi, black kites, pollution, shrinking spaces, human and more-than-human relations, kinship of air, with a subtle underlining of how religious intolerance affects the human as well as the non-human. In form and content, Sen extends the horizons of non-fiction filmmaking. But watch it by March 31, when HBO's partnership with Disney+ Hotstar ends.

Game of Thrones

This series garnered unheard of global viewership across 73 episodes, over eight seasons from April 2011 to May 2019. Adapted from George R R Martin’s fantasy novel, A Song of Ice and Fire and created by David Benioff and D B Weiss for HBO, this series holds the record of having received 59 Primetime Emmy Awards.

The Succession

Such has been the popularity of this satirical black comedy-drama by Jesse Armstrong, that it went into its fourth season. This final season was released on March 26, 2023.

The Last of Us

The good news is that season 2 will be coming up next year. The season one sure was a binge-worthy one with Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal is a post-apocalyptic drama series based on a popular video game and created for HBO by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann.

House of Dragon

While this story of the house of Targaryen, a prequel set 200 years before the Game of Thrones, did have promise, the fantasy-drama series could not gain even half of the popularity that was enjoyed by its epic predecessor the Game Of Thrones.

Ballers

This sports comedy drama series created by Stephen Levinson, is about Spencer Strasmore, a retired NFL player who must navigate his new career of choice as the financial manager of other NFL players. This show starring Dwayne Johnson aired five seasons.

Band of Brothers

The war drama series bagged both the Emmy and Golden Globe awards for best miniseries. Created by Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks, this one is based on Stephen E. Ambrose's 1992 non-fiction book.

Mind Over Murder

This six-episode documentary is the story of the Beatrice Six, who were convicted rape and murder of Helen Wilson. In 2009, the six were exonerated by DNA evidence, despite five of them originally confessing to the crime.

Obama

The three-part documentary, Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union, explores the journey of the 44th US President Barack Obama.

Scenes from a Marriage

Starring Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain, this miniseries, an adaptation of a Swedish miniseries focusing on contemporary American couples, was developed, written, and directed by Hagai Levi.

The Wire

Running from June 2002 to March 2008, this 60-episode, five-season crime series is about a police drama.

We Own this City

Based on the nonfiction book by reporter Justin Fenton, from the Sun, this six-episode series is about the rise and fall of the Baltimore Police Department's Gun Trace Task Force and the corruption surrounding it.

Catch and Kill

Six-episodes of this docu-series, follows Ronan Farrow, as he conducts interviews with whistleblowers, victims, private investigators, and sources for his book Catch and Kill.

Curb Your Enthusiasm

This Larry David sitcom is about a semi-fictionalized version of himself and follows David's life as a television writer and producer.

Entourage

Loosely based on Mark Wahlberg's experiences as an up-and-coming film star, this comedy-drama series chronicles the acting career of Vincent Chase and ran for eight seasons.

Mare of Easttown

Well acclaimed by critics, this limited series crime drama, starring Kate Winslet is the story of a detective investigating a murder in a small town.

Shaq

This one is a four-part documentary series with interviews of Shaquille O'Neal and tells the story of the basketball legend.

The Baby

This eight-episode horror comedy by Lucy Gaymer and Siân Robins-Grace is the story of a 38-year-old who has never made long-term plans and is unexpectedly landed with a baby.

The Gilded Age

This historical drama set in the 1880s New York City's rigid social scene, was renewed for a second season.

The Nevers

This historical science fiction series consisting of 12 episodes is about a gang of Victorians who suddenly manifest abnormal abilities due to alien intervention.

The Sopranos

Created by David Chase, this crime drama is often called to be one of the greatest and most influential television series.

The Time Traveller's Wife

Based on the novel by Audrey Niffenegger, this science fiction romantic drama is about a man with a genetic disorder that sometimes makes him travel through time.

Undercurrent

This one is a two-part docuseries that explores the story behind the murder of journalist Kim Wall.

Watchmen

This superhero drama limited series is technically a sequel that takes place 34 years after the events of the comics within the same alternate reality.