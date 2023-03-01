 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
What to watch on Disney+ Hotstar before HBO exits, and on other OTT platforms in March

Debarati S. Sen
Mar 26, 2023 / 10:17 PM IST

HBO is leaving Disney+ Hotstar and India, best to catch these shows and films before they are gone. You have five days left. And more shows and films on the other OTTs, that will hopefully stay, for now.

Shaunak Sen's Oscar-nominated documentary 'All That Breathes' is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, until March 31, when HBO ends its India partnership with Disney+ Hotstar.

There is a lot of content headed your way this March and the interesting line-up includes all genres across drama, thriller, romance, action and comedy. Here’s a list of films and series that you can pick to watch. And scroll right at the end to see the list of HBO shows that will leave Disney+ Hotstar from April 1 as HBO's India deal ends:

Tonight You're Sleeping With Me, Netflix, March 1

The protagonist Nina meets an attractive man who upends her well-organised life, job, children and a supportive husband.