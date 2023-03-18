 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

What to watch on Apple TV+ | Ted Lasso and the pursuit of happiness

Nidhi Gupta
Mar 18, 2023 / 08:35 AM IST

As Season 3 of the superhit Apple TV+ show begins, regardless of AFC Richmond’s fate, here’s wondering if Ted Lasso isn’t the most comedic drama of our time.

Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis, right) is a GenXer who talks in Hallmark greeting cards and Dad jokes. He's lame, self-aware and unique. (Image: Screenshot/YouTube/Apple TV+)

“I believe in communism,” declares coach Ted Lasso to his stunned team. “Rom-communism!” he clarifies, after a beat. Relief and confusion sweep through the locker room. Lasso elaborates in his Midwestern twang with all the largesse of a practised orator bestowing his wisdom on the world. “Believing in rom-communism,” he says, “is all about believing that everything’s going to work out in the end.”

At the point in time when Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) makes this speech, somewhere in the middle of season 2 of the smash Apple TV+ show, things are most definitely not working out for AFC Richmond. Relegated, deflated, fighting to be reinstated in the Premier League, the boys aren’t in the best shape. Their best players suffer from crises of confidence, are caught up in the crosshairs of fame and geopolitical turmoil, or are trying to recoup their reputation.

Lasso, an American football coach from Kansas with woefully little knowledge of the game he is supposed to be coaching a British team in, continues his TED Talk. “Fairy tales do not start, nor do they end in the dark forest. That son-of-a-gun shows up smack dab in the middle of the story. But it will work out. Now it may not work out how you think it will. Or hope it does. But believe me, it will all work out. Exactly as it’s supposed to.”

Ted Lasso is hardly the first character on screen to channel the power of believing. Frank Capra’s 1946 film It’s A Wonderful Life literally opens with constellations in the sky talking to each other about sending an angel down to earth because one George Bailey was disheartened. Shah Rukh Khan’s line from the 2007 film Om Shanti Om has been immortalised: “Kehte hain ki agar kisi cheez ko poore dil se chaho, toh saari kayanat tumhe usse milane ki saazish mein lag jaati hai.