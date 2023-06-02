What to watch on Amazon, Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix and other OTT platforms in June

Hansal Mehta’s series starring Karishma Tanna, among others, is inspired by the true story of crime reporter Jigna Vora who was accused of journalist Jyotirmoy Dey’s murder.

While May was a month of some riveting films and captivating shows, it’s time now to get set for June’s shows and films as we line up some unmissable ones. Be it action-thrillers, real-life docu dramas, romantic films or light-hearted comedy, this month will have many a cheery day for you, with our binge list:

Fire in the Mountains, SonyLIV

Directed by Ajitpal Singh, who directed the gripping web-series Tabbar, this Sundance-premiered film shows the real life of the hill people, unlike what’s shown in Hindi films.

A Beautiful Life, Netflix, June 1

Directed by Mehdi Avaz, this film starring Christopher, Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Christine Albeck Børge is about the challenges that a music artiste faces and also about the importance of love in life.

Asur 2, Jio Cinema, June 1

This show is about the different and often-clashing worlds of science and mythology. The dark thriller stars Dhananjay Rajpoot (Arshad Warsi) and Nikhil Nair (Barun Sobti) and also delves into the evil side of both characters.

Scoop, Netflix, June 2

Hansal Mehta’s series starring Karishma Tanna, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Harman Baweja and others is inspired by the true story of crime reporter Jigna Vora who was accused of journalist Jyotirmoy Dey’s murder. J Dey was shot to death by motorcycle-borne sharpshooters on 11 June 2011 and Jigna, his colleague, was one of the suspects. Seven years later she was acquitted of all charges.

Power Book II: Ghost Season 3, Lionsgate Play, June 2

This series into its third season of 10 episodes, is both a sequel and spin-off to Power (2014-20), the American crime drama television series, and had bagged the Emmy award for Outstanding Drama Series in 2021. The latest season is about more betrayals, power and action.

Evil Dead Rise, BookMyShow Stream, June 2

Written and directed by Lee Cronin, this supernatural horror is the fifth instalment of the Evil Dead franchise. Starring Lily Sullivan and Alyssa Sutherland, this film is the story of two estranged sisters trying to survive and save their family from deadites.

Hatyapuri, Zee5, June 2

Out on a vacation to the Odia coastal city of Puri, Feluda and team solve a murder. Starring Paran Banerjee, Indraneil Sengupta, Abhijit Guha, Ayus Das and others, this film is a story based on the famed investigator Feluda, a character created by Satyajit Ray.

Manifest Season 4 Part 2, Netflix June 2

The second part of this final season has 10 episodes just like the first part of this season. Michaela grieves the loss of her husband Zeke, and teams up with her ex, Jared, to find new ways to investigate their Callings. This part will finally answer all questions about the famed Flight 828.

Mumbaikar, Jio Cinema, June 2

Vijay Sethupathi, Vikrant Massey, Ranvir Shorey starrer, this one is a remake of Maanagaram (2017). Tamil cinema’s Sethupathi makes his Bollywood debut with this story about kidnapping gone wrong.

School of Lies, Disney+ Hotstar, June 2

National Film Award-winning filmmaker Avinash Arun’s show is about a pre-teen who goes missing from a boarding school. The Paatal Lok director promises that this show will be as engaging as his earlier series.

Godavari, Jio Cinema, June 3

Nikhil Mahajan's Marathi film Godavari, produced by and starring Jitendra Joshi, tells the story of a family living along the river banks of Godavari in Nashik and is about family values, value of traditions and a man preparing for his death. The film, which also stars Neena Kulkarni and the late Vikram Gokhale, had its world premiere at the Vancouver Film Festival in 2021.

The Devil You Know, Lionsgate Play, June 9

This film makes you question the lengths you would go to, to protect your family. Starring Wu Omar Epps, Michael Ealy, Michael Beach, Theo Rossi, and Erica Tazel, this one is a drama, packed with mystery.