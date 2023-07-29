What to watch on Amazon, Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix and other OTT platforms in August

The much awaited series 'Made In Heaven' Season 2 will drop on Amazon Prime on August 11.

Another exciting month begins with star-studded films, series and docudramas, including the much-awaited Hollywood debut of Alia Bhatt in the Gal Gadot starrer.

The promising line-up in August on various OTT platforms, comprises multiple genres, second seasons of many pre-loved shows, and more. There sure is something thing for everyone this time. Check out our list of a few must-watches and go binge:

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Disney+, August 2

A sequel to the 2014 and 2017 superhero films, this one will be the 32nd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Choona, Netflix, August 3

Starring Jimmy Sheirgill, Aashim Gulati, Arshad Warsi, Vikram Kochhar, Namit Das, Chandan Roy and others, this heist comedy drama series is about a group of misfits who get together to avenge themselves.

Heartstopper: Season 2, Netflix, August 3

Based on Alice Oseman's book, this romantic drama series with the shy, softhearted Charlie Spring, and rugby player Nick Nelson is back with its second season. Check out this new journey of love, friendship, and challenges of coming out.

The Hunt for Veerappan, Netflix, August 4

This four part docum series has generated high interest already. Helmed by debutant Selvamani Selvaraj, and produced by Apoorva Bakshi, of Delhi Crime fame, this documentary traces the journey of one of the most feared criminals in the country who operated in the jungles of South India, a poacher and smuggler who went on to be called the ‘Robin Hood of India’.

Zombieverse, Netflix, August 8

This is another zombie series that begins with an unidentified virus spreading across the city and zombies take over Seol. The series showcases what happens after as the ultimate quest for survival begins.

Neymar, Disney+ Hotstar, August 8

Directed by Sudhi Maddison, this comedy drama in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu is about two football fans Kunjava, Sinto and their dog Neymar. A fun action adventure awaits these three.

Marry My Dead Body, Netflix, August 10

A homophobic policeman accidentally picks up a red wedding envelope while collecting evidence and finds himself betrothed to the envelope's owner, a gay man who died under mysterious circumstances. The duo work through their differences and join forces to solve the case in this comedy drama directed by Cheng Wei-hao.

Made In Heaven Season 2, Amazon Prime, August 11

Zoya Akhta’s 2019 drama series garnered applause over the years and finally the much-awaited second season is here. The main cast includes Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, Mona Singh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora and Trinetra.

Heart Of Stone, Netflix, August 11

Gal Gadot plays secret agent Rachel Stone and our very own Alia Bhatt is Keya Dhawan, who wants to find and control the world’s most powerful AI, the Heart, that threatens global stability. Can Stone stop her? Directed by Tom Harper, this mystery, action film is Alia’s dream debut in Hollywood.