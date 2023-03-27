 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
What Jennifer Aniston said on wearing Manish Malhotra lehenga in 'Murder Mystery 2'

PTI
Mar 27, 2023 / 04:07 PM IST

Murder Mystery 2: Jennifer Aniston said they shot the wedding scene for three days in Hawaii. She was seen in a Manish Malhotra lehenga in one of the scenes.

Jennifer Aniston in a Manish Malhotra lehenga in a scene from "Murder Mystery 2". (Image credit: manishmalhotra05/Instagram)

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston says she had a gala time gorging on Indian food and donning a "beautiful" lehenga by Indian fashion designer Manish Malhotra for her upcoming film "Murder Mystery 2".

Jennifer Aniston, who enjoys a huge fan following in India courtesy her hit 1990s sitcom "Friends", wore an ivory-coloured chikankari lehenga designed by Manish Malhotra for an Indian wedding sequence in the Netflix movie. Renowned Hollywood costume designer Debra Mcguire had picked the ensemble for the actor.

Aniston, 54, described the dress, which took approximately three months to create, as a "beautiful" attire which was surprisingly heavy.

"It was a beautiful, beautiful dress," the actor told PTI in a virtual roundtable interview.