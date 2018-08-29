What is PUBG? Anand Mahindra asks after Twitterati point to Mahindra tractor's appearance in the popular game

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, popularly referred to as PUBG, has emerged as one of the most popular mobile games of 2018, with more than 10 million active users logging into the multiplayer battle royale game each day. The game has now caught the fancy of Twiterrati after it came to light that a Mahindra tractor is featured in the game.

After a Youtuber chocoTaco first noticed the Mahindra tractor 265 DI in PUBG, several users reported spotting the hauling vehicle in Miramar map in PUBG.



Ok, I admit I’m embarrassed. I try to keep abreast of the latest happenings in the world but what on earth is PUBG? And of course I’m pleased a Mahindra tractor figures in it. What happens to the tractor, by the way? https://t.co/AtRh3Woz62

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 29, 2018

The best part? The chairman of Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra has no idea what PUBG is. He tweeted about the same and also enquired about the fate of the tractor in the game.

While it is interesting for the Indian fans to see this unexpected snippet of our country in a hugely popular South Korean game, the tractor is just a part of the scenery and is not driveable.

Nonetheless, this Indian connect has gained a lot of traction on social media as several users posted screenshots of the tractor, with some nostalgia stricken players revelling the cameo of the good ol' hauling vehicle.



@anandmahindra Next time someone asks you how far @MahindraTractors can go or where can they find one nearest? show them this.

Believe or not there are #mahindra tractors inside #PUBG :D pic.twitter.com/27dvOmP6fq — Mohit Sharma (@mKsRedefined) May 4, 2018

