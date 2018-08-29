App
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2018 02:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

What is PUBG? Anand Mahindra asks after Twitterati point to Mahindra tractor's appearance in the popular game

He tweeted about the same and also enquired about the fate of the tractor in the game.

Suyash Maheshwari @Suyashm9
Image: chocoTaco
Image: chocoTaco

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, popularly referred to as PUBG, has emerged as one of the most popular mobile games of 2018, with more than 10 million active users logging into the multiplayer battle royale game each day. The game has now caught the fancy of Twiterrati after it came to light that a Mahindra tractor is featured in the game.

After a Youtuber chocoTaco first noticed the Mahindra tractor 265 DI in PUBG, several users reported spotting the hauling vehicle in Miramar map in PUBG.

The best part? The chairman of Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra has no idea what PUBG is. He tweeted about the same and also enquired about the fate of the tractor in the game.

While it is interesting for the Indian fans to see this unexpected snippet of our country in a hugely popular South Korean game, the tractor is just a part of the scenery and is not driveable.

Nonetheless, this Indian connect has gained a lot of traction on social media as several users posted screenshots of the tractor, with some nostalgia stricken players revelling the cameo of the good ol' hauling vehicle.


First Published on Aug 29, 2018 02:32 pm

#Anand Mahindra #Entertainment #PUBG #Trending News #world

