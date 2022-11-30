 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

What is 'phawar' that Meghalaya sings during FIFA World Cup?

Faizal Khan
Nov 30, 2022 / 05:46 PM IST

Football fans use traditional Khasi folk music to revere and ridicule opposing camps during FIFA World Cup and ISL matches.

'Hoikiw', the ISL song by the band Summersalt blending Khasi folk music, borrows from the hill community's rallying call to buckle up before the action.

It takes only a phawar to enjoy a world cup match in Meghalaya. In the traditional Khasi folk music tradition, phawar is a chant often employed by rival football fans to tease the other. Sung for decades in the Khasi villages during matches between local clubs, phawar is now heard again in the hills with the FIFA World Cup spawning divided loyalties among the football-crazy in the Northeast.

'The world cup. too. is fun for our people,' says Khasi musician Mebanlamphang Lyngdoh, who teaches traditional music at Shillong's Martin Luther Christian University.

"Phawar is spontaneous like the blues," says Kit Shangpliang, the frontman of Shillong's folk-fusion band Summersalt. "It is a combination of wit, humour and sarcasm. It's very creative," says the Meghalaya musician, singing praises of the power of traditional music that is making a comeback in the North-East through bands like Kit's.

Respect for the other

Singing a phawar adds to the thrill of a football match. While it teases and ridicules a rival fan, the chant is also a way to respect the other. "A phawar is a way to laugh at themselves while giving permission for others to laugh back," explains Kit, whose band composed a Khasi folk music-driven song for the new season of the Indian Super League (ISL) this year. "The song is played in every ISL game," he says.

Hoikiw, the ISL song by Summersalt, borrows from the hill community's rallying call to buckle up before the action. The Northeast's culture of playing and watching a football match is embedded into Hoikiw. "Football games in Meghalaya, which has two of the wettest places on earth — Cherrapunji and Mawsynram — are played in thick fog. The players can't see the ball or each other. It's very entertaining and hilarious. There is a lot of verbal communication between the players. They have to use their sixth sense to play," says Kit, whose band had one of its songs featured in the Bollywood film Rock On 2 (2016).