Weekend binge: 'Delhi Crime' season 2 and other new Netflix, Amazon Prime releases

The cast of Delhi Crime.

The weekend is here and we bring you new recommendations for your binge- watching session. From crime shows to documentaries, here's what you can watch on OTT platforms this weekend.

1) Delhi Crime: Season 2

(Image credit: Twitter/ @netflixIndia

The Emmy award-winning Netflix show is back with a sequel that is receiving mixed reviews. While the first season covered the investigation into the Nirbhaya gangrape case, the second will show the Delhi probe murders of senior citizens.

2) Ludik

(Image credit: @NetflixSA)

A South African crime-drama on Netflix, Ludik tells the story of a tycoon who must use his secret diamond smuggling operation to rescue an abducted family member.

3) Drive Hard: The Maloof Way

(Image credit: Screengrab from video posted on YouTube by Netflix)

The Netflix reality TV show chronicles an American family with a shared passion for gears, skillfully building car engines and performing spectacular stunts behind the wheel.

4) Samaritan

(Image credit: Amazon Prime)

Sylvester Stallone-starrer superhero film released on Amazon Prime on August 26. If you love dark, novel takes on superhero movies, Samaritan should definitely be on your watch list.

5) Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby

Delve into the life of Grammy-winning American rapper Lil Baby with this documentary on Amazon Prime.

(Image credit: Screengrab from video posted on YouTube by Amazon Prime).

"This documentary not only enlightens us to his legacy as one of our generation’s biggest stars, but also dissects the rags to riches paradigm that outlines the genre and the culture of Black America that produces," film critic Roger Ebert writes in his review of the film.