English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Register for Markets League event and get add on offers worth INR 2100. Know more
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

    Weekend binge: 'Delhi Crime' season 2 and other new Netflix, Amazon Prime releases

    Our selection of new shows and films to watch this weekend.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 27, 2022 / 12:42 PM IST
    The cast of Delhi Crime.

    The cast of Delhi Crime.

    The weekend is here and we bring you new recommendations for your binge- watching session. From crime shows to documentaries, here's what you can watch on OTT platforms this weekend.

    1) Delhi Crime: Season 2

    (Image credit: Twitter/ @netflixIndia (Image credit: Twitter/ @netflixIndia

    The Emmy award-winning Netflix show is back with a sequel that is receiving mixed reviews. While the first season covered the investigation into the Nirbhaya gangrape case, the second will show the Delhi probe murders of senior citizens.

    2) Ludik

    Close

    Related stories

    (Image credit: @NetflixSA)

    (Image credit: @NetflixSA)

    A South African crime-drama on Netflix, Ludik tells the story of a tycoon who must use his secret diamond smuggling operation to rescue an abducted family member.

    3) Drive Hard: The Maloof Way

    (Image credit: Screengrab from video posted on YouTube by Netflix) (Image credit: Screengrab from video posted on YouTube by Netflix)

    The Netflix reality TV show chronicles an American family with a shared passion for gears, skillfully building car engines and performing spectacular stunts behind the wheel.

    4) Samaritan 

    ( (Image credit: Amazon Prime)

    Sylvester Stallone-starrer superhero film released on Amazon Prime on August 26. If you love dark, novel takes on superhero movies, Samaritan should definitely be on your watch list.

    5) Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby

    Delve into the life of Grammy-winning American rapper Lil Baby with this documentary on Amazon Prime.

    ( (Image credit: Screengrab from video posted on YouTube by Amazon Prime).

    "This documentary not only enlightens us to his legacy as one of our generation’s biggest stars, but also dissects the rags to riches paradigm that outlines the genre and the culture of Black America that produces," film critic Roger Ebert writes in his review of the film.

     
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Amazon Prime #Delhi Crime Season 2 #Netflix #OTT
    first published: Aug 27, 2022 12:41 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.