We stuck to our guts, have been taken by surprise: ‘The Family Man’ director duo Raj & DK on audience response

‘The Family Man’ has been playing for the last few weeks and is continuing to garner appreciation for itself.

The Manoj Bajpayee-starrer is one of the few web series from India that has managed to make waves internationally. The credit for that must go to the show’s creators -- Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK (commonly known as Raj & DK), the mavericks behind Stree, Go Goa Gone and 99, to name a few.

We get chatting with the director duo. Here are the edited excerpts:

Q. ‘The Family Man’ has opened to out-and-out positive reviews and huge critical acclaim. This must be overwhelming, isn’t it?

Raj: It feels great and fantastic as this is something that we have not done before. We have been waiting to do this for a while. We knew that we had a subject which had a large canvas. It is a much bigger challenge when the canvas is big and your story is not narrow enough. This requires lot of writing and analysis. The creating process is very exhaustive. At the end of the day it is also very rewarding. Everybody appreciates the balanced approach that you have taken. We got freedom to explore things that we could not have done in a film. We were able to cast people from across the country. In this case, making a pan-India series meant capturing the country as a whole.

DK: Well, to be honest, none of us -- whether it is Raj, me, Manoj (Bajpayee) or Priyamani -- had done anything in this format before. We did not know what to expect. We did not know the parameters of success. No box office collections were there to be reported. We had to see how people were talking about it and how the critic reviews would be. Now that the series is on for last few weeks, we have been hearing great things on social media. Honestly, we were not prepared for this kind of response. We have been taken by surprise.

Q. The kind of promotion and marketing that has been attached to The Family Man has been unprecedented too for any web series in India, be it from here or internationally. Guess there was huge confidence and conviction that you had in the product already?

Raj: Yes, that was quite heartening as Amazon showed a lot of interest and faith in it right at the time when we showed them the rough cut. They gave us a lot of confidence. Though we had put a lot of effort, we did not know how the audiences would react. If you think of that then you cannot stay true to the subject you are making. When someone other than you starts making great plans then you get a lot of boost to make it even better. Amazon put a lot of effort in marketing and went a whole hog in going all out. As a filmmaker you are very thrilled when your series is being pushed so much.

DK: I must say that the promotion has been simply the best. As filmmakers we were nervous if people would be aware of our show. Unlike films where marketing starts six weeks before release, in case of this show the PR window was very short. Promotion started very close to the show and then it kept going for weeks after the release. For a series, the idea has been to create awareness. The more important thing is that the show stays and people watch it while it is there. As for the quantum of the marketing it has been everywhere. People have been sending pictures of hoardings from their respective cities. They have been calling and telling us how they have loved it. We were in UK shooting and the front page of a newspaper carried the picture of The Family Man and an article about it. It was so heartening. The reach has been phenomenal. All credit to the Amazon. Even before we felt confident of the show, they were confident that it would travel and then put money where the mouth is.

Q. As directors though, do you think that with The Family Man, you have found your position in the industry which was long due?

Raj: We always thought that we should make something unique with each of our films and we have been at it for the last 10 years. We have tried to do something else from what we have done before. We have to stick to our kind of films and series, irrespective of what’s out there or is working. That is the part that we are playing. We actually took stock of what we were doing and pushed ourselves. Starting from Stree, it was a conscious effort to do what we wanted to do. We produced Stree and The Family Man and we had a lot of freedom in choosing the subjects and sticking to what we wanted to make.

DK: I do not know actually. We are filmmakers and are here to make films. I would even add that we would make films that we want to make. We have, to a large extent, stuck to our guts. Some have worked and some have not. People have noticed though that we have tried to make something different. It is getting more appreciated now. We just want to focus on making the next film.