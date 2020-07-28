'Watchmen' leads television's Emmy nominations, Netflix dominates

Dystopian drama Watchmen and comedy series The Marvelous Mrs Maisel led nominations for the Emmy Awards, the highest awards in television.

Netflix led all networks with a record 160 nominations, followed by HBO with 107.

Best drama series nominees included Succession, Ozark, The Crown, The Mandalorian and The Morning Show. The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, Schitt's Creek and Curb Your Enthusiasm were among the best comedy series contenders.

The Emmy Awards will be handed out at a ceremony on September 20.

Following is a list of nominees in key categories:

Best drama series

# Better Call Saul (AMC)# The Crown (Netflix)# The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)# Killing Eve (AMC)# The Mandalorian (Disney+)# Ozark (Netflix)# Stranger Things (Netflix)

# Succession (HBO)

Best comedy series

# Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)# Dead to Me (Netflix)# The Good Place (NBC)# Insecure (HBO)# The Kominsky Method (Netflix)# The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)# Schitt's Creek (Pop TV)

# What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Best limited series

# Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)# Mrs America (FX)# Unbelievable (Netflix)# Unorthodox (Netflix)

# Watchmen (HBO)

Best comedy actor

# Anthony Anderson, black-ish# Don Cheadle, Black Monday# Ted Danson, The Good Place# Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method# Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek

# Ramy Yousef, Ramy

Best comedy actress

#Christina Applegate, Dead to Me# Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel# Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me# Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek# Issa Rae, Insecure

# Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Best drama actor

# Jason Bateman, Ozark# Sterling K. Brown, This is Us# Steve Carell, The Morning Show# Brian Cox, Succession# Billy Porter, Pose

# Jeremy Strong, Succession

Best drama actress

# Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show# Olivia Colman, The Crown# Jodie Comer, Killing Eve# Laura Linney, Ozark# Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

# Zendaya, Euphoria

Best actress, limited series

# Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America# Shira Haas, Unorthodox# Regina King, Watchmen# Octavia Spencer, Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker

# Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

Best actor, limited series

# Jeremy Irons, Watchmen# Hugh Jackman, Bad Education# Paul Mescal, Normal People# Jeremy Pope, Hollywood

# Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much is TrueWith inputs from Reuters