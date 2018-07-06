Watching movies in theatres, multiplexes may get costlier in Maharashtra

Moviegoers in Maharashtra may soon have to pay more for their tickets if a state government proposal, aimed at increasing the annual licence fee applicable to theatres and multiplexes, goes through.

The Devendra Fadnavis-led BJP government in the state has proposed increasing the fee to around Rs 15,000 a year from between Rs 30 and Rs 200 now, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

A final decision on the proposal has not been taken as yet.

On June 25, the home department issued a notification under Maharashtra Cinemas (Regulation) Rules 1966, proposing an increase in the licence fee. It also invited suggestions and objections from stakeholders on the proposal.

According to the notification, the fees for touring theatres would be increased to Rs 8,000 a year from the existing Rs 90, while those for video theatres would increase to Rs 5,000 a year from Rs 200 now.

As of now, there are around 600 single-screen theatres and 76 multiplexes running across the state. But the number of touring theatres and video theatres has come down over the years, with only 67 video theatres in Mumbai now operating mostly out of slums.

The hike has also been proposed for drive-in theatres – a cinema structure consisting of a large outdoor movie screen, a projection booth, a concession stand and a large parking area for automobiles giving the audience the comfort of their cars. The state has only one drive-in theatre in Bandra, which has been defunct for a few years now.

The last time the fee was revised was in 2004, an official told the newspaper. Asked about the reason behind this proposed hike, the official said it has been taken to "mobilise revenue" and expected that it would generate around Rs 10 crore for the state exchequer.