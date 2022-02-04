Watch: Trailer of Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' released

Alia Bhatt as Gangubai Kathiawadi in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. (Screengrab from video uploaded on YouTube by Pen Movies)

The much-awaited trailer of the Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi released on February 4. The movie, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is set for release on February 25.

The film casts Alia Bhatt in the role of Gangubai, a powerful madam in Kamathipura in Mumbai the 1970s. The film is adapted from one of the chapters of the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai by Hussain Zaidi.

The cast of Gangubai Kathiawadi also includes Vijay Raaz, Jim Sarbh, Shantanu Maheshwari, Indira Tiwari, Seema Pahwa and Varun Kapoor. Ajay Devgn makes a special appearance in the film.

The musical score of Gangubai Kathiawadi is by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Sanchit Balhara and Ankit Balhara.

The film faced multiple delays owing to Covid restrictions because the makers wanted to release it in theatres first.

It will finally be released in India on February 25. Before that, it will premiere at the Berlin Film Festival on February 16.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is Bhansali's first film since the Deepika Padukone-starrer Padmavat in 2018. This is the first time he is working with Alia Bhatt on a project.















Bhatt took to her Instagram account to share the trailer. “GANGUBAI ZINDABAD. Trailer out now,” she said.

Bhatt was last seen in 2020 movie Sadak 2 opposite Aditya Roy Kapoor. She will also star in Dharma Productions’ Rocky Aur Raani Ki Prem Kahani along with Ranveer Singh.