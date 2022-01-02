MARKET NEWS

Watch: Social media star Kili Paul lip syncs to 'Channa Mereya', does Ranbir Kapoor's hook step

Kili Paul has posted many other videos dancing to popular Bollywood songs.

Moneycontrol News
January 02, 2022 / 06:34 PM IST
Kili Paul’s followers were in awe of his expression while lip syncing to the soulful song. (Screengrab from video posted on Instagram by Kili Paul)

Tanzanian social media star Kili Paul has captured the internet’s attention again with a video of him lip syncing to the popular Bollywood song Channa Mereya.

Paul posted the video on Instagram recently. His expressions mirror the emotion of the soulful song sung by Arijit Singh for the 2016 movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The movie features Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in lead roles.

The TikTok star even did Kapoor’s hook step from the song.

 







View this post on Instagram


A post shared by Kili Paul (@kili_paul)


Paul’s Instagram followers were fascinated by his expressions. His video has more than 1.26 lakh likes.

“I am your big fan,” a person named Fatima Sayed wrote. Others dropped heart emoticons on his post.

Paul often posts videos dancing to popular Bollywood songs. His sister Neema also features in many of them.

The siblings shot to fame after a video of them lip syncing to a song from Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani-starrer Shershaah went viral on social media in November.

 








View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kili Paul (@kili_paul)

The video collected more than 3.72 lakh views on Instagram.

Paul has said that he grew up watching Bollywood movies featuring stars like Sunny Deol, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Jackie Shroff and Hrithik Roshan and that he intends to do a lot of Indian content in the future.

In his latest Instagram video, Paul can be seen dancing to the song Lazy Lad from the 2013 movie Ghanchakkar. 

 







View this post on Instagram


A post shared by Kili Paul (@kili_paul)

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Instagram #trending videos #Viral Videos
first published: Jan 2, 2022 06:22 pm

