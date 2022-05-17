English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

    Watch: ‘Shang-Chi’ star Simu Liu does the bhangra to ‘Jalebi Baby’ with Tesher

    Tesher teamed up with Simu Liu to deliver a high-energy bhangra performance at Juno Awards 2022.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 17, 2022 / 01:20 PM IST
    Simu Liu and Tesher teamed up for a bhangra performance at Junos 2022.

    Simu Liu and Tesher teamed up for a bhangra performance at Junos 2022.


    Simu Liu doing the bhangra onstage at Canada’s Juno Awards is something no one saw coming – but when it happened, the cheers were deafening. The Shang-Chi star teamed up with Jalebi Baby singer Tesher to deliver an energetic bhangra performance to the hit track. Footage of their brilliant performance is now going viral online.

    Indian-Canadian singer and rapper Tesher, real name Hitesh Sharma, shot to viral fame last year with his song Jalebi Baby, for which he collaborated with Jason Derulo. Tesher performed his hit track at the Juno Awards in Toronto on Sunday, but Derulo was not at the ceremony. In stepped the host for the evening, Simu Liu, to save the day.

    Simu Liu surprised many with his flawless bhangra moves onstage. “Me and Simu Liu brought bhangra to the MCU baby!!” Tesher wrote while sharing the video on Instagram. He also thanked the Juno Awards for allowing him to showcase South Asian culture on the biggest music stage in Canada.







    View this post on Instagram


    A post shared by Tesher (@tesherrrr)


    The performance has racked up over 2 lakh views on Instagram.

    “As if I didn’t love Simu enough already. Now I love him so much more,” wrote one person on Instagram. “Iconic,” another complimented.

    Close

    Related stories

    According to NBC News, the performance began with Tesher listing some famous desi desserts – from rasmalai to kulfi. He was then joined by Liu onstage and the two delivered a high-energy bhangra performance to Jalebi Baby.

    The Junos ceremony on Sunday also included performances from Charlotte Cardin and Avril Lavigne.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Jalebi Baby #Shang-Chi #Simu Liu #Tesher
    first published: May 17, 2022 01:19 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.