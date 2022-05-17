Watch: ‘Shang-Chi’ star Simu Liu does the bhangra to ‘Jalebi Baby’ with Tesher

Simu Liu and Tesher teamed up for a bhangra performance at Junos 2022.

Simu Liu doing the bhangra onstage at Canada’s Juno Awards is something no one saw coming – but when it happened, the cheers were deafening. The Shang-Chi star teamed up with Jalebi Baby singer Tesher to deliver an energetic bhangra performance to the hit track. Footage of their brilliant performance is now going viral online.

Indian-Canadian singer and rapper Tesher, real name Hitesh Sharma, shot to viral fame last year with his song Jalebi Baby, for which he collaborated with Jason Derulo. Tesher performed his hit track at the Juno Awards in Toronto on Sunday, but Derulo was not at the ceremony. In stepped the host for the evening, Simu Liu, to save the day.

Simu Liu surprised many with his flawless bhangra moves onstage. “Me and Simu Liu brought bhangra to the MCU baby!!” Tesher wrote while sharing the video on Instagram. He also thanked the Juno Awards for allowing him to showcase South Asian culture on the biggest music stage in Canada.

The performance has racked up over 2 lakh views on Instagram.

“As if I didn’t love Simu enough already. Now I love him so much more,” wrote one person on Instagram. “Iconic,” another complimented.

According to NBC News, the performance began with Tesher listing some famous desi desserts – from rasmalai to kulfi. He was then joined by Liu onstage and the two delivered a high-energy bhangra performance to Jalebi Baby.

The Junos ceremony on Sunday also included performances from Charlotte Cardin and Avril Lavigne.





