    Watch: Shah Rukh Khan greets fans at Mannat on 57th birthday

    Shah Rukh Khan, celebrating his 57th birthday today, stepped out on the balcony of his Mumbai home at midnight to greet his fans.

    Sanya Jain
    November 02, 2022 / 10:26 AM IST
    Shah Rukh Khan greeting fans on his 57th birthday (Image credit: ANI/Twitter)

    Shah Rukh Khan, celebrating his 57th birthday today, stepped out on the balcony of his Mumbai home at midnight to greet his fans. His son AbRam accompanied him.

    Footage shared by news agency ANI shows the actor waving at hundreds of fans who had gathered outside his house, Mannat, to bring in his birthday. Shah Rukh Khan, dressed in a black T-shirt, climbed the scaffolding during last night’s meet and greet session. A large crowd of fans, some carrying signs and placards to wish Khan on his birthday, screamed in delight as the superstar blew kisses and did his signature ‘arms outstretched’ pose.

    Stepping out to greet his fans on his birthday has become an annual ritual for Shah Rukh Khan. Each year, hundreds of people gather outside his house in Mumbai’s Bandstand on November 2 to catch a glimpse of the actor.

    On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan has a slew of releases lined up after lying low for the last four years. He will next be seen in Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan, Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki and Atlee’s Jawan.

    The actor has made few big screen appearances over the last few years, save for a cameo in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and Brahmastra.
    Sanya Jain
    first published: Nov 2, 2022 10:26 am