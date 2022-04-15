Watch: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt danced to this Shah Rukh Khan number at post-wedding party

When two Bollywood stars get married, some classic melodies are certain to be played at their wedding. At Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor wedding’s festivities, it was the evergreen Shah Rukh Khan song “Chaiyya Chaiyya”.

The couple danced to the song, sung by Sukhwinder, under a canopy of fairy lights at their post wedding party, replicating the moves of Shah Rukh Khan and Malaika Arora on top of a train.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married in Mumbai on April 14 surrounded by their families and close friends. The ceremony took place at Kapoor's Mumbai apartment.

"Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot -- the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship --we got married," Bhatt wrote on Instagram, sharing photos from the ceremony. "With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together."

The bride and groom wore Sabyasachi ensembles for their wedding. Bhatt donned a gold and ivory saree, while Kapoor wore a complementing silk sherwani.

Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor began dating in 2017 while working together on Dharma Productions' fantasy trilogy Brahmastra. The first part of the film, directed by their close friend Ayan Mukerji, will be out in September this year.

Bhatt also has a big Hollywood debut in her line-up. She will star in Netflix spy thriller Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. The film will be directed by BAFTA-nominated Tom Harper.