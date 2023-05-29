Watch Ashneer Grover's surprise cameo in Roadies teaser in trademark style: 'you are begging'

Ashneer Grover was a judge on season 1 of Shark Tank India.

Ashneer Grover, the former Managing Director of BharatPe, known for his turn as a popular judge on Shark Tank India, has now set social media ablaze with the news of his comeback on television in the upcoming season of Roadies 19: Karm ya Kaand.

The show's creators released a teaser on Instagram, offering a blink-and-you-miss appearance of the former MD and co-founder of BharatPe. In the teaser, Grover can be seen telling a contestant, "Bheekh hi maang raha hai na. Bhai le lo mereko" (you are begging to get selected, like please take me).

The teaser has created a tremendous buzz on Twitter and Instagram, with fans pleasantly surprised to see Grover joining the upcoming season of Roadies. While some users have expressed their excitement over Grover's inclusion, others have taken the opportunity to troll the show.



One user tweeted, "Ashneer Grover in Roadies. Life is complete. Seen it all." Another user wrote, "Within a year, Ashneer Grover went from being a co-founder at a $3 billion company to a judge at Shark Tank to being a gang leader at Roadies." One user humorously stated, "Rannvijay on Shark Tank and Ashneer on Roadies: What a multiverse of Madness."

While the promo didn’t divulge many details, it is likely Grover will be a guest judge and may not be a full time “gang leader”.

Ashneer Grover last appeared as a judge on the first season of Shark Tank India, and he was later replaced by CarDekho CEO Amit Jain in the second season. He became famous for his no-nonsense attitude and mostly being too blunt and rude to judges and contestants alike.

After leaving the show, Grover emerged as a popular motivational speaker, writing a book “Doglapan”, becoming an emerging social media personality and getting entangled in a legal controversy. His former company, BharatPe, has filed a lawsuit against him, accusing him of misappropriation of funds and seeking over Rs 88 crore in damages.

The new teaser also revealed the new gang leaders for the upcoming season. Prince Narula, Rhea Chakraborty, and Gautam Gulati have been announced as the gang leaders of Roadies 19. The show will premiere on MTV on June 3 and will also be available for streaming on JioCinema.