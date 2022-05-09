Watch: Ashneer Grover in comedian’s rich vs middle-class video

The rich and the middle-class inhabit completely different worlds and a recent video featuring Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover tried to offer viewers a humorous take on those differences.

The video, posted by comedian Shubham Gaur, showed how differently rich and middle-class people gave directions.

Ashneer Grover, cast fittingly in the role of a rich man, told Gaur to bring his car into the “service lane" when he asked him for directions to his home.

“My guard will be outside. Ask him, he will park your car,” Grover told Gaur.

Then, he boasted about his car collection. “You will see my Maybach when you enter. It’s a big car, cross it and come. Behind the Maybach is a Porsche. There is private lift to the right of it which opens directly at my front door. Come and ring the doorbell."

The video then moved to Gaur giving directions to a friend. “Take a left from the roundabout, the road on which a dog has defecated. You must drive down the broken road.”

Ashneer Grover and the six other judges of startup reality show Shark Tank India became social media celebrities after the programme's huge success.

Grover was in the limelight the most, given his simultaneous discord with BharatPe. He was removed from the company in March over charges of financial irregularities.