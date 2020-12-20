From Sooryavanshi to 83: Warner Bros' Wonder Woman to set the stage for big Bollywood ventures

The film is slated to release on December 23. Wonder Woman 1984 has seen many delays and change in release schedules due to closure of theatres because of coronavirus-led lockdown across the globe. (Image: Twitter)

From Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi to Ranveer Singh's 83, Bollywood has a list of films that are waiting to be released in theatres. But their release depends on the performance of an upcoming venture.

Releasing on December 23, all eyes are on Warner Bros' Wonder Woman 1984 (WW84) which is the second big Hollywood venture to release in India after theatres reopened in the country.

Film trade analysts say that the box office performance of Wonder Woman will provide more clarity on how things will pan out in the near term both in terms of footfalls and box office business. Also, they expect that release announcements of big Hindi films may come in early January after the performance of Wonder Woman 1984.

"Advance bookings for Wonder Woman 1984 in India are largely in line with expectations so far and lifetime collection of Rs 18 to 20 crore in India will mean a fair performance in the current times," said Karan Taurani, Vice President, Elara Capital.

He further said that this is likely to persuade producers to consider release of large Hindi and regional films which in turn will lead to recovery of cinema footfalls. "Performance of WW84 could lead to large film release announcements coming towards second week of January 21 which should provide more respite to cinemas."

If Wonder Woman 1984 reports lifetime collection of around Rs 20 crore, it will be the highest box office collection since the reopening of cinemas.

So far, Christopher Nolan's Tenet, another big Hollywood venture, has been giving strong performance at the box office. The film has minted around Rs eight crore in 10 days of its release in Indian theatres. The film is expected to do a lifetime business of Rs 10-12 crore.

While Tenet's box office numbers are strong, the film's audience has been largely limited to the metro cities.

For Tenet, major contribution is coming from Mumbai and southern markets. In fact, both the markets are contributing 80 percent of the film's total business.

Unlike Tenet, Wonder Woman 1984 is expected to attract audiences across markets as action genre and superhero films have more fan following amid Indian moviegoers.

"Wonder Woman 1984 is expected to release across 1,500 to 1,700 screens, a wider release versus Tenet which had released in around 1,100 screens. The opening weekend numbers of WW84 too are estimated to be around Rs six to eight crore, higher than box office collection of Tenet which had minted Rs 4.5 crore in the opening weekend," noted Taurani.

Even single screen exhibitors are expecting strong footfalls for WW84 as traditionally these theatres contribute around 25-30 percent box office of big Hollywood films in the superhero and horror genres.

Plus, many single screen cinemas that continue to remain shut due to dearth of content may reopen with WW84.

With the expectation that Wonder Woman 1984 will result in reopening of more screens and higher footfalls, producers of big Bollywood ventures are waiting for the Hollywood film's release.

While films like Amitabh Bachchan's Chehre and Saif Ali Khan's Bunty Aur Babli 2 are likely to hit theatres early next year and big films like Sooryavanshi and 83 are expected to release towards end of March in 2021, official release dates of these films have not been announced yet.

Even the much-awaited venture from down south, Vijay's Master which is being dubbed in Hindi and is likely to release in January next year, still has no release date attached to it.

The release of Vijay's Master, Sooryavanshi, 83 are crucial to understand about footfall recovery in cinemas. And the release of these films depends on how well WW84 performs at the Indian box office.​