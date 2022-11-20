 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Want to establish India as global content hub: Anurag Thakur ahead of IFFI 2022 opening ceremony

Nov 20, 2022 / 03:31 PM IST

The film market, which will be held for five days, aims at discovering, supporting and showcasing South Asian content and talent in filmmaking, production and distribution for collaborations with international film fraternity.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur on Sunday said the government aims to establish the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) as the one-stop destination for content creation, filmmaking and shooting.

The 53rd edition of the nine-day festival is set to kickstart here with film personalities including Ajay Devgn, Kartik Aaryan, Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Bajpayee, Suniel Shetty, Varun Dhawan, and Sara Ali Khan in attendance at the opening ceremony. The festival runs till November 28.

"The IFFI is Asia's largest film festival and we are in the 53rd edition… We want to establish India as a global content hub. Be it content creation, co-production, filmmaking or shooting," Thakur told reporters ahead of the opening ceremony here.

In the 75th year of India's independence through the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative, the union minister said the focus is not only on celebrating excellence in cinema but also creating a collaborative ecosystem for the Indian film industry to go global through its Film Bazaar (market).

"As we celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, our plan is to develop India as the most sought-after destination for filmmakers, co-production, post-production and a larger market place of the world.