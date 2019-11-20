Want cinematic experience at home or on mobile? OTTs are giving you that, with Dolby’s help

If content has traveled many screens, from theatres to television to now alternate screen, so has technology. The 3D immersive audio that you hear in theatres can now be experienced anywhere, anytime.

The question is how?

So, Dolby that has installed more than 500 Dolby Atmos screens and has more than 500 movie titles in Dolby Atmos across India, has brought its sound technology, Dolby Atmos to video streaming platforms. And the new entrant on the list is Eros Now.

On Eros Now, films like Bajirao Mastani, Manmarziyaan, Action Jackson are available in Dolby Atmos.

Along with Eros Now, which has 21.1 million paid subscribers and 166 million registered users, Dolby is offering its sound as well visual technologies (Dolby Vision) to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Voot, Sun NXT, YuppTV.

Talking to Moneycontrol, Pankaj Kedia, Managing Director, Emerging Markets, Dolby, said that their specific focus for this year is on streaming services.

“We are focusing on integrating our technology like Dolby Audio, Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision in existing OTT content and in originals across streaming services,” he said.

When it comes to Dolby Vision, which according to Kedia deliver colors never seen before, highlights that are up to 40 times brighter, and blacks that are 10 times darker, there is already content available.

There are over 1,200 original television episodes in Dolby Vision and over 10 streaming services deliver Dolby Vision content globally including Netlfix, Prime Video, AppleTV+, among others. There are over 200 cinema titles globally in Dolby Vision.

There is no denying that the OTT industry is seeing a rapid growth and high quality cinematic original content is becoming increasingly important. Even content belonging to the action genre is releasing on video streaming services.

While the content is available, it is better technology that can fill the gap for a complete cinematic experience, not just at home but even on the go.

According to Kedia, a Dolby enabled smartphone with Dolby enabled streaming service can give that experience to viewers. Over headphones, Dolby Atmos delivers moving audio that seem to flow above and around you. Atmos also enhances sound for built-in device speakers for a better viewing experience on mobile.

“India is a mobile-first market, with the mobile devices becoming the entertainment hub. We are working with leading mobile OEM partners to ensure that the devices are enabled with Dolby technology to deliver an immersive sound and visual experience to consumers on the go,” he said.

A recently released KPMG-Eros report had pointed out that 87 percent viewers consume content on their mobile phones and nearly 28 percent consume content during the traditional office hours. This means that online video in India is truly an anywhere, anytime phenomenon.

While you invest in good quality speakers and headphones, OTTs are investing in good sound and visual technology.

But is it a good investment?

While Ali Hussein, CEO, Eros Now did not divulge details on investment for getting the Dolby technology on board, he said that “addition of technology does add on a layer on the overall cost structure. However, I believe it will also add to the overall funnels of paid subscribers coming onto Eros Now.”