Walter Mirisch, Oscar-winning producer and ex Academy president, dies at 101

Feb 27, 2023 / 08:38 AM IST

Walter Mirisch, whose career spanned six decades, produced Hollywood films such as 'West Side Story', 'Some Like It Hot', and 'The Pink Panther'.

Oscar-winner Walter Mirisch, who produced Hollywood classics such as "West Side Story," "Some Like It Hot" and "The Pink Panther," has died at age 101 of natural causes, the Academy said Sunday.

Mirisch, whose career spanned six decades and who was also a former president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, died on Friday in Los Angeles, the organization said in a statement.

The Academy was "deeply saddened to hear of Walter's passing," said chief executive Bill Kramer and president Janet Yang in the statement, hailing him as a "true visionary."

"He had a powerful impact on the film community and the Academy.... His passion for filmmaking and the Academy never wavered, and he remained a dear friend and advisor," they added.