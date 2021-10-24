Covid impact: Bombay Theatre Company puts up virtual horror. The stage spans four countries

Raveesh Jaiswal, founder and director of the Bombay Theatre Company, says that going virtual during the pandemic fuelled their plans to go global.

Last year when the pandemic struck, almost everyone faced setbacks. A lot of creative people had to let their dreams die a slow but sure death. But some survived and even flourished, because they adapted.

Started in early 2020, the Bombay Theatre Company adapted by going virtual.

Raveesh Jaiswal, founder and director of the theatre company, says, “We started doing short plays on Instagram Live... (we) have staged around 25 virtual plays in India, Los Angeles, New York City and England, and have engaged with over 500 theatre enthusiasts across the globe.”

“Till date, we have worked with theatre artists from over 17 cities in India and five foreign cities. It’s only because of virtual theatre that today, we are striving to be a global brand... though not significant, but still we have made inroads into the theatre fraternities of the US and the UK,” Jaiswal adds.

The theatre company also started offering workshops for corporates. Jaiswal, who has a master’s degree in human resources management and has worked in mid to senior HR positions for six years, says his work experience helped the theatre company to refine its corporate offerings.

Horror on virtual platforms

The company's latest play is a horror story performed live online. Called Don't Go Looking, the play will be performed by artistes in four countries.

The plot: Hannah and her partner Adam try to quell the boredom and loneliness of being locked down miles away from each other by playing online games. As they play, though, they have to remember not to turn off the lights, "ignore the pipes, ignore the creaking floor boards and whatever you do... Don't Go Looking".

The play started with a discussion between Jaiswal and Nandan Majumdar, his co-actor from their first play which was staged in July 2020.

“It was his suggestion that we should try horror on this platform as it might be quite intriguing to pull off something of this sort. Over a year later, I got to work with British writer Joshua Gallagher on a play. Later I realised that writing horror was his expertise. I immediately decided to do a horror play and roped in Joshua again. I am happy that even Nandan is a part of this play; it was his idea in the first place.”

Writing horror

Writing a horror play for the virtual medium is not easy. Writer-actor Joshua Gallagher says, “In general, writing horror is a difficult task. There is a fine line between horror and comedy, and it is the writer’s job to ensure it’s one (that is) not crossed. In film, this is avoided by special effects or camera trickery, for the theatre it's all about setting the mood prior to the play starting. I've found that when performing online, you need to have a combination of the two, as we have a very short window of time to both enthral and scare those watching."

From the title and advertising to the actual performances, "every tool you have has to be utilised, otherwise it will fail as a piece and the hard work will be for nothing," says Gallaghar. "Audio and visual disturbances, sleight of hand, the subtle ways in which actors move; without breadcrumbs for the audience to follow, they'll never get to the witch's house to experience the sweet scares she has to offer,” he adds.

Actors' experience

Actor Ola Normelli from Sweden says that there’s a big difference between relationships based only on social media likes and the ones based on hours of focused rehearsal. “Josh’s script is intense and all of us actors really got thrown into the emotional deep end five seconds after the first hello," Normelli says.

Normelli adds that he loves the accessibility and the pivoting nature of virtual plays. “The technical side of things can, of course, be annoying when things don’t work. But in general, I enjoy the format more than I thought I would. The only thing missing is the fact that I want to hug the entire team!” he says.

Actor Kimberly Alexander from Los Angeles, USA, says she loved collaborating with so many different artists. “I love that digital plays are an entirely new way of artistic expression that only could have come about because of the pandemic. No complaints here," she says.

Mumbai’s Nandan Majumdar feels that the most unique experience in trying to bring this play to life has been rehearsing for the horror parts. “I have done a virtual play with Bombay Theatre Company before this last year and I knew what it would be like, but horror is a whole new ball game. How you react to a horror element in the storyline or a visual cue almost completely dictates how the audience will experience the moment and appreciate it.”

Majumdar adds, “What I love (and hate at the same time) about digital plays is that it brings theatre to people's homes. Instagram in particular makes it so much more intimate and accessible...eliminating all kinds of barriers between the audience and the play. The flip side to that is that with people not having overcome barriers to get to theatre, they also appreciate it less - the audience for digital plays is constantly moving and distracted.”