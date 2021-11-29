Virgil Abloh, Louis Vuitton's first black creative head, dies; Priyanka Chopra, Karan Johan pay tributes

Virgil Abloh was picked as the artistic director of Louis Vuitton's menswear collection in 2018.

Virgil Abloh, top American fashion designer, died on Sunday after battling cancer. He was 41. He broke the glass ceiling by becoming the first black creative director at French fashion house Louis Vuitton.

Son of US immigrants from Ghana, Abloh is best known for bringing streetwear to the glitz of high fashion, becoming one of the most sought-after designers in the world. His mother, a seamstress, taught him the basics of the craft at a young age, according to a 2018 Vogue magazine profile.

He was picked as the artistic director of Louis Vuitton's menswear collection in 2018.

He had a close following well beyond the fashion industry and was a celebrity name in his own right.

Abloh’s death has shocked the world, with people from all walks of life, including Bollywood celebrities, mourning him.

Among those who paid tributes to Virgil Abloh were actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas, football icon David Beckham French football star Kylian Mbappe, American singer Pharrell Williams.

“Gone too soon,” Priyanka Chopra Jonas wrote on Instagram Stories.

Filmmaker Karan Johan wrote on Instagram Stories, “This is just heartbreaking! RIP! What an immensely talented fashion force! He will be sorely missed.”

“This is so sad. I feel for his family. So young and dynamic. Rest in peace @virgilabloh,” actor Sonam Kapoor said on Instagram. She also shared her husband, Anand Ahuja’s, post of his photo with the fashion icon.

"We are all shocked by this terrible news," said Bernard Arnault, chief executive of LVMH, the group that owns Louis Vuitton, in a statement.

"Virgil was not only a genius designer, a visionary, but also a man with a beautiful soul and great wisdom," he added.

He founded luxury streetwear label Off White in 2013. Earlier this year, Louis Vuitton took 60-per cent stake in Off-White and Abloh retained 40 per cent.

Born in 1980 near Chicago, Abloh and his sister were raised in Rockford, Illinois.

Abloh had been battling a rare form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma, since 2019, just a year after he was selected for the Louis Vuitton top post.

He is survived by his wife Shannon Abloh, children Lowe Abloh and Grey Abloh, sister Edwina Ablo, and parents Nee and Eunice Abloh.