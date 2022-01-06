'Happy Birthday Maa': Virat Kohli shares throwback photo with mother

Virat Kohli is currently in South Africa with the Indian squad.



Happy Birthday Maa ️ pic.twitter.com/umHyXZrvJJ

— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 6, 2022

Cricketer Virat Kohli on Thursday took to Twitter to wish his mother Saroj Kohli on her birthday. The India Test captain shared a photo, presumably taken during a visit to a temple, and captioned it, "Happy birthday Maa."

Kohli is currently in South Africa with the Indian squad. He had, however, missed the second Test in Johannesburg due to an upper back spasm. But, according to a report from News18, was seen receiving throwdowns from head coach Rahul Dravid during the warm-up.

He entered the ground, did some stretching before taking a stance and received throwdowns from Dravid with soft hands.

The BCCI had on Monday cleared the air about his fitness. “Virat Kohli had a spasm on his upper back and he won’t feature in the second Test against South Africa at The Wanderers. The BCCI medical team will be monitoring him during the course of this Test match," they said in a release.

Apart from his mother's birthday, another reason why Thursday is special to the Kohli is because his wife and actor Anushka Sharma announced her next film based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

Goswami has been honoured with the Padma Shri, Arjuna Award and the ICC Women’s Cricketer award.

Titled Chakda Express, the movie stars Sharma in the trailblazing cricketer’s role. Clean State Filmz, a production company owned by Sharma and her brother, has produced the movie. Filming for the project will begin soon.

Sharma was last seen in the movie Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in 2018.